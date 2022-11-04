Room 8 Group Successfully Closes the M&A Deal with PUGA Studios

With over 150 specialists from PUGA joining Room 8 Group, its Art Service Line now consists of more than 1000 highly skilled artists.

Room 8 Group, an international company providing art production & game dev services for the game industry, successfully closed the M&A deal with PUGA Studios.

LIMASSOL, CYPRUS, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Room 8 Group, an international company providing art production and game development services for the game industry, successfully closed the M&A deal with PUGA Studios. The acquisition of Brazil-based creative studio, announced in April 2022, is meant to deepen and enhance the company’s art production capacity and global presence. With over 150 specialists from PUGA joining the company, the Art Service Line of Room 8 Group now consists of more than 1000 highly skilled artists.

“Top-notch art production is one of the key directions at Room 8 Group, and strengthening it is a really exciting opportunity for us. The deal with PUGA Studios reflects our business expansion strategy, providing access to new markets and opportunities to further grow our portfolio and art expertise. We are happy to welcome PUGA Studios to the Room 8 Group family.”

Sviatoslav Pohrebnoi, Room 8 Group Chairman.

Founded in 2013, PUGA Studios specializes in art direction, 2D/3D art, storyboarding animation, cinematics, and UI/UX. Over the years, the studio has worked with multiple prominent game developers and publishers, such as Gearbox, Jam City, Socialpoint, Futureplay, Aquiris, Kwalee, and others.

“We are glad to have the privilege of participating in this global expansion, alongside fantastic studios, such as Massive Black, Solid Bash, Dragon's Lake, and Room 8 Studio.

It's not only about business, it is about the culture, the value of relationships and building solid partnerships. To the entire Room 8 Group, thank you very much for the trust in our work and team. We are thrilled to be part of this family, side by side with friends, facing new challenges every day. To the public and our team, you can count on a lot of surprises to come!”

Rodrigo Carneiro, PUGA CEO

“Our globalization and diversification approaches are often aimed at leveraging the talent hiring opportunities in different countries. One of the key aspects of art production and a major defining point in the studios’ success is having a multifaceted team ready to work in every medium and genre. The artists at PUGA Studios are known for their outstanding stylized art, and reinforcing our expertise in this area is a fantastic chance we couldn’t have missed. So, I am really happy that PUGA Studios are now part of Room 8 Group’s family of brands!”

Vadim Kraevoy, Head of Art Service Line at Room 8 Group.

Room 8 Group Panel Discussion at GamesBeat Summit Next: Why DEI Matters from a Strategic Standpoint