Two Rivers, Wisconsin — located just north of Manitowoc — is getting a $250,000 Community Development Investment grant to help repurpose a former Wells Fargo bank building into the new brewery.

“Cool City Brewing Company will act as a gathering spot for both community members and visitors,” says Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes. “This is the type of development that can spark more growth in Two Rivers’ downtown.”

[Adapted from: State Grant Supports Brewery. October 29, 2022 Midwest Farm Report]