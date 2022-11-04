Florida's HAF Program Leads the Nation, Awarding More Than California, Texas, New York, and Pennsylvania Combined

~ Weekly Update for the Homeowner Assistance Fund, Week of October 24 - October 28 ~

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) announced the Homeowner Assistance Fund program leads the nation in relief to Florida Homeowners, awarding more in relief than California, Texas, New York, and Pennsylvania combined. Florida's HAF program has awarded more than $463 million in relief to 22,068 Florida homeowners, with more than $12.7 million awarded this week alone. "The success of Florida's HAF program is no accident– Florida's model administration and its timely implementation of its HAF program have empowered DEO to expedite relief to vulnerable Florida homeowners at an unprecedented rate," said DEO Secretary Dane Eagle. "DEO is proud of this great accomplishment, and we are dedicated to maintaining our cadence as we work to expedite relief until all funds are expended."

RESOURCES FOR APPLICANTS

Floridians who are seeking assistance with the status of their applications should be aware of scams, including individuals who ask for cash in exchange for assistance or access to your account information. We encourage those who have questions regarding their funding to call the Homeowner Assistance Fund Customer Assistance Center at 833-987-8997.

Florida HAF's Customer Assistance Center has answered more than 198,000 incoming calls, assisting Floridians with their questions. Also, Florida HAF's Customer Assistance Center has made more than 34,700 outbound calls to respond to inquiries and ensure homeowners were able to find the link sent to them and access their application so they could complete their application. DEO remains committed to expediting relief to the state's most vulnerable homeowners until available funding is exhausted and working closely with more than 2,700 mortgage lenders and service providers to ensure payments are applied to homeowners' accounts timely and accurately.

HAF applicants can call 833-987-8997 Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Eastern Time, to receive assistance over the phone.

Additional resources for applicants are available at www.FLHomeownerAssistance.org.

For Florida homeowners with unmet needs, other resources are available to assist eligible individuals with utility bills and other homeowner expenses through the Community Services Block Grant, the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, and the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program

