First-ever Virtual New England Regional Job Fair Aimed at Connecting Jobseekers and Employers Across Six States 

Boston, MANovember 4, 2022 - The Massachusetts Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development and MassHire Department of Career Services announced today that the virtual New England Regional Job Fair will take place on November 15 and 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days, on the Premier Virtual platform

“I encourage jobseekers from all over New England and beyond to see what great career opportunities Massachusetts has to offer,” said Labor and Workforce Development Secretary Rosalin Acosta. "High-demand industries like hospitality, education, healthcare, STEM, finance and banking, and the trades, are looking for workers with different levels of experience and the New England Regional Job Fair is a great opportunity for the Commonwealth’s employers to directly connect with jobseekers.”

This two-day, free event aims to connect jobseekers to employers across the six (6) New England states and features industry days in high-need industries like healthcare, education, hospitality, manufacturing/engineering, and other sectors. Jobseekers and employers can attend any of the two days relevant to their career and hiring needs, respectively. 

  • Tuesday, November 15, 2022, 10.a.m.-2 p.m.: 
    Employer Industries will be Healthcare, Education, Hospitality, plus other sectors.
  • Wednesday, November 16, 2022, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: 
    Employer Industries will be Manufacturing, Engineering, Construction, Transportation/Warehousing, plus other sectors.

First-hour priority for Veterans on both days!

All jobseekers are welcome to attend – from entry-level to experienced. Career changers are also encouraged to join. The New England Regional Job Fair will be hosted on Premier Virtual where jobseekers can video chat with employers, submit resumes, review job openings, and find company information.

Jobseekers can register now through event close.

View a list of participating employers and access Premier Virtual resources and training.

