VICOSTONE® recognised as National Brand for third consecutive year

VIETNAM, November 4 -

HÀ NỘI — VICOSTONE® has been awarded the National Brands title by the Ministry of Industry and Trade for the third consecutive year.

The recognition affirmed the company's leading position in the industry sector and its stable development in terms of revenue growth, in both the domestic and international markets.

It also marks another milestone for VICOSTONE®, especially as the company is celebrating its 20th anniversary. This journey that spawns two decades tells the Vietnamese people's story with their effort, wisdom, and ambition to deliver Việt Nam's brands to the world.

To date, VICOSTONE® had established a presence in more than 50 countries, with a solid position as one the Top 3 largest global suppliers of engineered stone countertops. With a strong technological backbone, added by the wealth of experience in the industry, VICOSTONE® is now the only company in Việt Nam and one of the few companies in the world with the capability to produce all five major designs of countertop materials including quartz, wood, cement, metal and terrazzo.

With a sustainable development strategy and comprehensive initiative, the mother company - Phenikaa Group has maintained stable production activities during the COVID-19 pandemic, thanks to the self-supply of raw materials, thus minimising the dependence on imported materials, exchange rate fluctuations, and rising production costs. The localisation of raw materials contributed greatly to Phenikaa's increasing advantage in the market today.

As a multi-sector group with nearly 30 units operating at the domestic and international level, Phenikaa Group continues to strengthen its internal resources apart from the VICOSTONE® brand, through the comprehensive investment in the firm's 3-Centers Ecosystem, including Business, Education and Training, and Scientific and Research.

As the global economy is prone to several uncertainties and risks, the recognition that VICOSTONE® has received will act as a driving force for Phenikaa to further develop and globalise its subsidiary brands, and popularise its prestige in the field of high-end building materials, smart products, solutions and manufacturing. — VNS