Stars and Rabbit team up with investigative reporter Ian Urbina for The Outlaw Ocean Music Project
I knew straight away that it was a worthwhile project because it was calling my role as an artist to do something about it and be part of it, be part of keeping the issues noticeable.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a touching video, the band Stars and Rabbit explains why they teamed up with investigative reporter Ian Urbina and to draw attention to human rights and environmental abuses at sea within The Outlaw Ocean Music Project.
— Stars and Rabbit for The Outlaw Ocean Music Project
The Outlaw Ocean Music Project, run by the label Synesthesia Media, is a global and expansive effort to disseminate The Outlaw Ocean Project’s investigative journalism to a broader audience by releasing music inspired by offshore reporting.
Spanning genres from classical to hip-hop to electronic, hundreds of musicians from around the world have joined the effort. Many of the artists who participate in the project draw from an audio archive of field recordings captured by Urbina while reporting offshore.
Elda Suryani and Didit Saad have been continuously sharing their journey over the last decade, originating from a cultural city in Central Java, off to write in Dutch cultural towns, savored the legendary music venue in the UK to Iceland’s most exquisite stage, and humbly experienced the traditional Japanese sacred stage. These have broadened their perspectives and senses of making music that really speaks out their distinct personalities. They become more aware of their own evolution and all they want is just to make music borderless. A field of limitless expressions called playground and it always brings them the purest of joy. It's going to be an exciting journey to follow the world they create. Their recent album, On Different Days, expresses their thoughts about creating space for oneself. As the world once stopped and forced people to reconnect with their being, they're taking all that time to redefine everything.
In the video posted by The Outlaw Ocean Project, Stars and Rabbit reflects on what the reporting of Urbina's 2019 book The Outlaw Ocean meant to them.
“If you really care about the ocean, Ian’s stories become so important,” Suryani said in their interview. “Five intense years of a dangerous journey, investigating with real time interviews, vividly illustrated as if you were there watching what humans are capable of doing far from land in the area of lawlessness.”
Learning about what happens at sea was horrendous and shocking, Suryani said.
“I knew straight away that it was a worthwhile project because it was calling my role as an artist to do something about it and be part of it, be part of keeping the issues noticeable,” Suryani said.
“Far Away From Land” by Stars and Rabbit is available in all stores, including Apple Music, YouTube, and Spotify.
Synesthesia Media announces new waves of releases monthly on its social media.
About The Outlaw Ocean Project:
The Outlaw Ocean Project is a non-profit journalism organization founded by Ian Urbina that produces investigative stories about environmental and human rights concerns at sea globally. The project seeks to not only produce polished, narrative investigative journalism, but also to amplify that reportage by converting it into other mediums to reach new audiences all over the world.
