Global Fatty Acids Market Growth Trajectory

Fatty Acids Market 2022 : Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Fatty Acids Global Market Report 2022”, the fatty acids market size is predicted to reach a value of $23,658.9 million in 2015 to $27,382.2 million at a growth rate of 3.0%. The growth is mainly due to strong economic growth in emerging markets, rise in demand for cosmetics and personal care products, increase in caprylic fatty acid applications, increase in health applications, and rise of plastics and rubber industries. The fatty acids market share is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2020 to reach $33,912.4 million in 2025. The global fatty acids market share is expected to reach $43,288.0 million in 2030, at a CAGR of 5.0%. Growth in the historic period resulted from strong economic growth in emerging markets, rise in demand for cosmetics and personal care products, increase in caprylic fatty acid applications, increase in health applications, and rise of plastics and rubber industries.

Key Trends In The Fatty Acids Market

Companies in the fatty acids market are increasingly focusing on manufacturing omega fatty acids such as omega?3 and 6 to cater to the growing needs of health-conscious consumers. Omega fatty acids are rich in nutrients that help build and maintain a healthy body. These are present extensively in fish oils and act as a vital ingredient to the human body and can also be used as dietary or medicinal supplements. Use of Omega-3 and 6 fatty acids help to combat diseases and improve cardiovascular health, promote healthy metabolism, reduce pain and inflammation in joints, increase optimal brain function, and others. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), a Switzerland-based United Nations agency for international public health, 17.9 million people in the world die every year due to cardiovascular diseases. Therefore, rising consciousness regarding health, especially for heart diseases is increasing the need for healthy food habits such as the consumption of healthy fatty acids.

Overview Of The Fatty Acids Market

The fatty acids market consists of sales of fatty acids by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that produce fatty acids. Fatty acids act as energy for muscles, the heart and other organs, as building blocks of fats in the human body and also as an agent that manages inflammation. Fatty acids comprise of a straight chain of an even number of carbon atoms with hydrogen atoms both along the length of the chain and at one end of the chain, and a carboxyl group at the other end.

Fatty Acids Market Segmentation



· By Product Type: Unsaturated Fatty Acids, Saturated Fatty Acids

· By Form: Oil, Capsule, Syrup, Powder

· By Source: Vegetable Oils, Marine, Nuts and Seeds, Soy and Soy Products

· By End User Industry: Household, Cosmetics, and Personal Care, Soap and Detergent, Oilfield, Rubber and Plastic, Lubricants, Other End-user Industries

· By Geography: The global fatty acids market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as BASF SE, FMC Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, Koninklijke Dsm Nv, Enzymotec Ltd, Croda International Plc, Omega Protein Corporation, Aker Biomarine As, Polaris Nutritional Lipids

