How Long Does Beer Last in a Kegerator
You can learn more about how long beer lasts in a kegerator and some great purchasing options.CASPER, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When considering a kegerator, ensure it’s worth every penny. A significant part of this consideration is knowing how long beer lasts in a kegerator. While the answer isn’t exact, some averages can give something to think about. We can learn more about how long beer lasts in a kegerator and some great purchasing options.
How Long Does Beer Last in a Kegerator?
The answer to this question isn’t simple. Beer staying fresh in a kegerator can depend on the beer style, the type of pump, and the temperature at which it stores the beer. A pasteurized beer can stay fresh anywhere between 3 and 6 months. Not pasteurized beers will last up to 2 months. The different beer styles can impact how long the beer stays fresh.
Generally, the kegerator should be at around 38 degrees Fahrenheit. If the temperature is over 50 degrees Fahrenheit, the beer can grow bacteria, leading to the beer spoiling sooner. Lower than that, it risks the beer freezing.
Do the research to see the ideal temperature for the type of beer we are storing in the kegerator to ensure that we keep it at the proper temperature.
Best Kegerators to Buy
The right kegerator is so essential to have the freshest-tasting beer. In this section, we can learn about two great kegerator options we will love.
1. Kegco 24" Wide Single Tap Homebrew Kegerator
This is one of the best kegerators that we can choose. The digital temperature control gives us more control over the temperature to ensure the temperature is perfect for optimal beer freshness. The stainless steel tap kit includes a CO2 tank, an essential feature for enjoying the freshest-tasting beer.
2. Kegco 24" Wide Single Tap Commercial Kegerator
Made to stand up to commercial settings, this kegerator is an excellent addition to homes where people entertain. It is a sleek and stylish freestanding kegerator that can move around the space wherever the party goes. The fan-forced cooling ensures it gets the powerful cooling need to keep the beer fresh for longer.
Conclusion
As we can see, how long a beer lasts in a kegerator can depend on several factors. This is why it’s so essential for us to make sure that it gets the best kegerator. The goal of this article is not only to explain keeping beer fresh in a kegerator but also to show us some of the best options available today for a kegerator.
About the author:
Trevor James owns Keg Paradise, a one-stop shop for Kegerators, Beer Brewing Equipment, Home Bars, and Outdoor Kitchen Appliances. Trevor started selling in 2019 and built Keg Paradise to serve customers all over the USA. Shop for the best Kegerators at Keg Paradise.
Trevor James
Keg Paradise
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other