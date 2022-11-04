10th Street Bypass Single-lane Closures Extended in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is advising motorists that single-lane closures on the 10th Street Bypass (Route 2128) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will continue Friday, November 4.

Long-term single-lane closures in each direction on the 10th Street Bypass will continue between Fort Duquesne Boulevard at the Pittsburgh Convention Center and I-279 Parkway North/Fort Duquesne Bridge as needed through early December. When not in use, the restrictions will be lifted to allow free flow along the roadway.

Crews from the Mosites Construction Company will perform demolition, painting, concrete repairs, and other miscellaneous work on the 6th Street (Roberto Clemente) Bridge above the corridor.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #





