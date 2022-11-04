Westbound I-376 Ramp to Northbound Boulevard of the Allies Overnight Closures Next Week in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing overnight closures of the westbound I-376 (Parkway East) ramp to northbound Boulevard of the Allies (Route 885) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Monday through Thursday nights, November 7-10 weather permitting.

The ramp carrying traffic from westbound (inbound) I-376 to northbound (inbound) Boulevard of the Allies will close weeknights from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Thursday, November 10. Crews will conduct expansion dam replacement, bridge painting, drainage improvements, and concrete substructure repairs. Ramp traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detour to Boulevard of the Allies

From westbound (inbound) I-376, continue past the closed ramp

Take the Grant Street (Exit 71A) left-hand off-ramp

Follow Grant Street to the Boulevard of the Allies

Posted Detour to I-579 and Route 380

From westbound (inbound) I-376, continue past the closed ramp

Take the Grant Street (Exit 71A) left-hand off-ramp

Follow Grant Street to Seventh Avenue

Turn right onto Seventh Avenue

End detour

Preservation work on two mainline Route 885 Boulevard of the Allies bridges and several ramps at the interchange are included in this $35.41 million project. Work will include bridge deck repairs and overlays, expansion dam replacements, steel superstructure and substructure repairs, bearing replacements, full painting, concrete substructure repairs, downspout replacements, drainage repairs, signing and pavement parking upgrades and other miscellaneous construction activities. Motorists will encounter short term lane closures, night and weekend closures of the ramps and Route 885 in each direction, weekend lane restrictions, and overnight directional closures of I-376 Parkway East, long-term closures of Forbes Avenue, Brady Street, and ramps at the Birmingham Bridge. Short-term and weeknight lane closures of Second Avenue are also included throughout this multi-year project.

To help keep motorists informed as work progresses, PennDOT has created an email distribution list for Route 885 Boulevard of the Allies traffic advisories and construction updates. Enroll by sending email addresses to stcowan@pa.gov. Please write “Subscribe – Boulevard of the Allies” in the subject line.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

