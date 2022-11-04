​ PennDOT Announces Online Plans Display for Route 11 (Enola Road) Bridge Project in Wormleysburg Borough and E. Pennsboro Township, Cumberland County

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to a plans display regarding the replacement of the superstructure (beams and deck) of the bridge that carries Enola Road (Route 11) over Conodoguinet Creek south of West Fairview in Wormleysburg Borough and East Pennsboro Township, Cumberland County.



The existing northbound bridge is a four span concrete spread box beam bridge that is supported on reinforced concrete abutments and piers. The bridge was built in 1970 and is showing signs of deterioration to the deck and the ends of the beams due to its age.







Proposed construction will replace the existing bridge superstructure with a four-span continuous composite precast concrete box beam superstructure. The new bridge will provide two 12-foot lanes, with 5-foot interior and 10-foot outside shoulders, and a 7-foot sidewalk. The project also includes improvements to guiderail and signing within the project limits. In addition to the bridge construction, the roadway on the south approach to the bridge will be reconstructed. Both the northbound and southbound roadways will be resurfaced in areas extending beyond the reconstruction to eliminate temporary line paint.





This section of Enola Road has an average daily traffic volume of 8,328 vehicles in the northbound direction.





During construction, traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction in both the northbound and southbound directions. Northbound traffic on Route 11 will be shifted to the current southbound bridge, including a temporary pedestrian walkway. Temporary construction will require timing adjustment to the existing traffic signal at the intersection with Market Street, north of the bridge, to control the two lanes of traffic. No impacts are anticipated for traffic to and from Market Street.





The park and boat launch downstream of the bridge will be closed for approximately one month in spring for the placement of a temporary access roadway and one month in fall for the removal of the temporary access roadway. Months between closures will require partial closure of parking area but access to the boat launch will remain open.





Public parks and recreation areas are protected under Section 4(f) of the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) Act of 1966. Section 4(f) requires the avoidance, minimization, and/or mitigation for impacts to public parks and recreation areas to the maximum extent practicable, and the Department is proposing that the anticipated temporary impacts to the West Fairview Park and boat launch during construction will not permanently adversely affect the recreational activities, features, or attributes of the park, and the project will result in a de minimis use of the park.





The project is currently in design and construction work is anticipated to occur in Spring 2024 with completion in Fall 2024.





The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and solicit public input, questions, or concerns regarding the project.









This digital version of the information will be available to view online through December 9, 2022.

The project documents can be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, please contact Lindsay Volker, Project Manager, at (717) 705-6177 or email at

The project documents can be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, please contact Lindsay Volker, Project Manager, at (717) 705-6177 or email at lvolker@pa.gov





Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.





For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department’s Four and Twelve Year Plans, visit www.projects.penndot.gov.





Subscribe to PennDOT news in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties at www.penndot.gov/District8









MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018







###





