KRYPTI’S GENESIS NFT MINT: SOLD OUT
KRYPTI, a project from QDEx Labs, is the future of Metaverse Gaming EcosystemsSHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KRYPTI, the first step into the future of Web3 gaming, sold out of the first wave of its Genesis KRYPTI NFT collection in under two hours. KRYPTI, a project of QDEx Labs, offered a whitelisted, invite-only NFT mint on November 1, 2022, and was thrilled to see such high demand for its initial mint. KRYPTI will release its second mint on November 8, 2022, with two more waves to follow in subsequent weeks, and expects demand to remain high as the project’s community continues to grow.
“We are thrilled to see our community’s excitement around the Genesis KRYPTI NFT collection. These Genesis NFTs offer much more than a piece of art or something to look at. KRYPTI NFTs offer form and function within the game of KRYPTI and beyond as more is added to the Kryptiverse,” said Walt Greene, Founder, CEO, and inventor at QDEx Labs. “As this is the first project coming out of QDEx, we feel this voyage into the future of gaming 3.0 is the future of gaming to come.”
KRYPTI is a hyper-realistic Web3 first-person shooter and the first game to be built upon the revolutionary Kryptiverse. The Kryptiverse gaming ecosystem will provide the next breakthrough in Metaverse gaming, as it will support a fully-immersive, hyper-realistic, and quantum-secure digital environment. The Genesis KRYPTI NFT collection will offer owners not just KRYPTI in-game perks/ utility but also QDEx Marketplace benefits and exclusive access to the Kryptiverse gaming ecosystem.
About QDEx Labs:
QDEx Labs has a mission to set a new standard for customers by providing a quantum secure, self-defending resilient digital infrastructure that removes complexity in their organizations. Their approach focuses on simplicity, security, speed, and sustainability, and is committed to using their technology in a way that will provide a clear path to making use of a new digital ecosystem for a better future that can support the requirement of networked technologies of the future.
About KRYPTI:
KRYPTI, the first step into the future of gaming 3.0, is a world exactly like ours, except recently, everything changed. What some thought was humanity’s most significant scientific discovery proved to be known as “The Great Reset.”Decades later, about 10%of Earth’s population remains. Humanity split into two Factions, those powerful or lucky enough to be granted sanctum in government survival centers and those forced to survive outside the Zones.
To find out more about their next mint on 11/08/2022
Join their Discord: https://discord.gg/krypti
Visit their Website: https://krypti.io/
FInd out more about the tech: https://executivegov.com/2022/10/govcon-expert-chuck-brooks-explores-influence-of-quantum-technology-for-web3/
veronica welch
VEW Media
+1 5086438000
email us here