Tampa Collection Agency’s Received Great Feedback For Their Hard Work
Debt Collection Agency in Tampa
Tampa Collection Agency
The Tampa Debt Collection Agency, The Preferred Group of Tampa, received high remarks from a consumer that worked with their company.
Our agency has a long track record of success operating in a professional manner. We have been in business for over 35 years in one of the most highly regulated industries in the nation.”TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On October 7, 2022, The Tampa Debt Collection Agency, The Preferred Group of Tampa, received high remarks from a consumer that worked with their company.
— David Kelley
“These reviews that are one star have to be the result of a name mix-up. They are nothing like the Agency I just spoke with,” said Bob “Erin gave me assurances and help with a rather large medical debt that I cannot work on right now. I am a senior on SSDI and a small Long Term Disability stipend. She was compassionate and gave me no issues as I explained my situation. I was stunned to say the least. Thank you so much Erin and Preferred CMS. I am retired due my condition and I feel so much better after talking with you.”
After hearing about the feedback that was received, Erin responded saying, “It was a great feeling receiving such a high rated compliment. It truly turns a collector day around when someone takes the time to reach up to their higher up to compliment the way a call was handled. It seems like lately, we have received more and more of these compliments in many ways. It’s what makes Preferred CMS stand out from other agencies out there.”
This is just one of the many high praises that the Tampa collection service company receive on a regular basis – including from their clients and business partners.
“The Preferred Group of Tampa have been client/partners of VoApps for over 6 years. In that time, they have been super supportive of our business,” stated by Neal Jagoda, VoApps’ SVP of Sales and Marketing. “Whenever we need them to be a reference, they are happy to help. Whenever we ask for analytics and data of their experience using our service so we can use it to make our service better they are super willing to help us. We have 100's of clients and Matt and David are not only one of our favorites. We also consider them good friends as well.”
The Preferred Group of Tampa prides itself on never using illegal collection tactics. This is why they have set themselves apart as a dependable Tampa, FL medical collection agency and other service industries. Within the world of medical collection, in particular, sensitivity is very important, as the people involved are often in very difficult situations. "Our agency has a long track record of success operating in a professional manner," adds David Kelley. "We have been in business for over 35 years in one of the most highly regulated industries in the nation."
Preferred Collection and Management Services and the Preferred Group of Tampa are family-founded, local-owned, faith-based, and values-driven organization passionate about helping further the mission by providing much-needed revenue recovery on extended receivables for all types of businesses from medical to service base companies. For more information regarding the Preferred Group of Tampa and Preferred Collection and Management Services Inc., please visit www.preferredgroupoftampa.com or call (800) 741-0802. In addition, one can visit the Preferred Group of Tampa new location at 8875 Hidden River Parkway, Suite 100, Tampa, FL 33637.
David Kelley
Preferred Group of Tampa
+1 (888) 980-0294
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Preferred Group of Tampa | Five Star Review