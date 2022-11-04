Kingsview Partners Welcomes Wealth Manager Brett Sposa

Former Edward Jones Advisor Opens Kingsview Partners Office in Falls Church, VA

GRANTS PASS, OR, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kingsview Partners today announced the opening of their newest office in Falls Church, Virginia. Partner and Wealth Manager Brett Sposa joins the firm with six years of industry experience.

Mr. Sposa's comprehensive suite of services includes holistic financial planning, professional portfolio management, streamlined performance reporting and collaboration with tax and legal professionals. He strives to emphasize quality service and a clear process because he believes those things are essential to ensure his clients feel understood, in control, and secure with all aspects of their financial lives.

Brett enjoys a creative approach to problem-solving and leverages the idea of connection as a cornerstone of his business philosophy. "I have a deep desire to help people, so If I can't solve a problem for my clients, I will always take it a step further and do my best to connect them with someone who can." With their goals in mind, Brett guides clients through an established process, using customized strategies to help them find solutions to their unique issues.

He's grateful to live in the community he serves and can be found golfing, working around the house, enjoying Virginia Tech sports and spending time with family and friends in his free time.

"I do believe in giving back wherever I can," says Brett. He does that by coaching a local special needs Little League team with his father. He also started a non-profit 501c3 called "The Giving Game" in 2020, which works to bring people together for fun events to raise money and awareness for those in need.

"We're pleased to welcome Partner and Wealth Manager Brett Sposa to the Kingsview team. His clear commitment to an elevated standard of service for his clients aligns perfectly with the Kingsview mission," says Chief Executive Officer Sean McGillivray. "Our industry has done a poor job of engaging clients and delivering on their promises, but Brett's s focus on service matches our desire to transform the financial space for investors."

About Kingsview Partners

Kingsview Partners operates Kingsview Wealth Management, a fee-based Registered Investment Advisor that serves thousands of individual clients across the nation through independent advisor offices. The firm's advisory business is complemented by our full-service insurance agency, Kingsview Trust and Insurance, and our comprehensive tax preparation service, Kingsview Strategic Tax Consulting. Kingsview Investment Management, our standalone asset manager, provides investment portfolios to meet various client needs.

Kingsview Wealth Managers have a suite of options that include third-party money managers, insurance carriers, platform providers and custodians. Kingsview Partners maintains custodial relationships with Charles Schwab & Co., TD Ameritrade Institutional, Raymond James & Associates and Interactive Brokers.

