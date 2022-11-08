REDCOM and Klas unite to launch advanced tactical radio interoperability for the edge
The new REDCOM Sigma XRI-M4K module brings the power of REDCOM Sigma® C2 software and radio interoperability to the highly rugged Voyager platform.
REDCOM and Klas are aligned to solve joint C2 challenges in current and future operational environments in a single multi-mission, multi-domain platform."VICTOR , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Powered by REDCOM’s proven Sigma® C2 software, the Sigma XRI-M4K bridges the gap between disparate radio systems used by military units, government agencies, and public safety organizations. It provides a full spectrum of C2 comms and easy-to-use radio interoperability and crossbanding, leveraging existing radio assets and enabling these organizations to instantly connect to each other, regardless of the radio network, endpoint, or frequency used. Furthermore, the XRI-M4K module allows radio users to communicate directly with users on any SIP endpoint and can be controlled and patched together on-the-fly via the REDCOM C2 Console app.
“REDCOM and Klas are aligned to solve joint C2 challenges in current and future operational environments in a single multi-mission, multi-domain platform. Voyager and REDCOM Sigma are already C2 platforms of choice for multiple programs across the DoD,” said REDCOM Strategic Lead John Kelliher. “Communications are a mission-critical component of Command and Control. REDCOM Sigma is purpose-built to enhance interop and mobility, creating an adaptable solution to ensure critical lines of communication stay up in a DDIL environment. Integrating complementary platforms that are familiar to the warfighters will keep training and lifecycle costs low and reduce overall complexity, infrastructure, and support requirements.”
“The Voyager platform from Klas was designed to enable a diverse mission set of capabilities. The REDCOM Sigma addition adds even more capability to our ecosystem and demonstrates how central communications are to enabling success at the tactical edge. We’re excited to have REDCOM as a partner and have the XRI-M4K be part of the Voyager ecosystem,” said Chris Ericksen, Chief Revenue Officer, Klas.
Voyager is a modular and scalable range of network, compute, and radio systems designed to meet the requirements of government and public safety communicators in any operational environment. As a module for the Voyager platform, REDCOM Sigma XRI-M4K provides a full spectrum of C2 comms and radio interoperability, managed and controlled by REDCOM’s proven and easy-to-use Sigma C2 software. Up to two Sigma M4K modules can be installed in the same Voyager system, each providing four analog ports for donor radios.
About REDCOM Laboratories, Inc.
REDCOM Laboratories, Inc. specializes in the design and manufacture of advanced tactical and strategic communications solutions with a focus on interoperability, flexibility, and ease of use. REDCOM’s MIL-spec products are optimized for low size, weight, and power (SWaP), making them the ideal communications core for the tactical edge. REDCOM’s customers include all branches of the military, government agencies, emergency responders, and integrators. For additional information, please visit the REDCOM website at www.redcom.com.
REDCOM Sigma is already deployed within multiple programs of record for the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force. This latest collaboration between REDCOM and Klas provides tactical users with yet another means to bring REDCOM Sigma to deployments at the tactical edge.
About Klas
Klas make the world’s most powerful deployable communications solutions to meet the needs of government and military communicators in any operational environment. The company enables customers to communicate in extreme environments, where nobody else in the market can, by delivering tactical and executive communications systems specifically designed to move faster, travel lighter and work better under worse conditions than anything else available. To learn more, visit the Klas website at www.klasgroup.com/government.
