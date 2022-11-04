Rive Video Presents: Soulful Artist Miko Reed Brings Us 'Back To That Day'

Miko Reed, Singer/ Songwriter/ Musician Miko Reed, Singer/ Songwriter/ Musician Miko Reed, Singer/ Songwriter/ Musician Miko Reed, Singer/ Songwriter/ Musician Miko Reed, Singer/ Songwriter/ Musician

Soulful Singer/ Songwriter/ Musician Miko Reed Releases 'Back To That Day' and Accompanying Music Video

The all-too-rare combination of exceptional beauty, talent, and affability has Miko Reed set to be one of the music world’s newest bright lights and she’s set to burn for many, many years to come.” — Trace Whittaker - Pop Icon Magazine

CA, USA, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a recently signed recording artist with So Bold Ent. & The Orchard, Miko Reed credits her influences from Gospel, R&B, Funk, Soul and Jazz as well as playing musical instruments, to helping develop her as an artist. Miko started singing and played the keys in church with her father on the praise team. From a very young age, this artist knew that music was something she wanted to pursue for a lifetime. Miko did just that and holds a Bachelor’s degree in Visual & Performing Arts that she earned from Cal State University San Marcos in which she studied music, fine art, graphic design and video production.

Miko has performed in many groups ranging from R&B, funk, gospel, blues, Latin jazz, Reggae and Top 40. She has had airplay on KPRZ ‘K-Praise’ Radio, Comcast Cable and most recently sang as a back-up singer to Grammy and Dove Award winning recording artist Rebecca St. James, recording artists Keith & Kristyn Getty and Brenton Brown. Miko was also a part of a musical theatre with celebrity actress and singer, Loretta Devine from the hit movies ‘Waiting to Exhale’ and ‘The Preacher’s Wife’. This newly signed artist is shining brightly with the release of 'Back To That Day' along with an official music video.

“It doesn’t get much more polished than this – or soulful. It is the sort of effortless soul, as well, that makes fans for life. Miko Reed makes it seem easy and it’s a big reason why she’s landed a major label day in a time when fewer artists than ever are accorded such treatment. Miko Reed is worth every scintilla of the effort, and she’ll only continue growing with each new release. - Garth Thomas - The Hollywood Digest

"Miko Reed is ready to win the hearts of the listeners...Offering a fusion of melodies with big vocals, live instruments, rhythm, and horns along with bits of soul, jazz, and funk, the track is all about reminiscing about the ‘good old days’ and the beginnings of a relationship with your significant other." - SMC Entertainment

While 'Back To That Day' enjoys rave reviews and placement at #85 on the DRT Global Top 200 Airplay Chart, it was also just accepted by MTV, the best place to watch the latest music videos. You can also see the video for 'Back To That Day' below or on YouTube at Miko Musik: https://www.youtube.com/user/MikoMusik.

Miko likes to stay busy with her music career and is currently working on recordings in her home studio. Additionally, Miko is performing with a top 40 dance party band, an 80’s tribute band, and her own funk, soul and R&B band, 'Miko & the Miko Reed Band’. Miko's next EP is scheduled for release in early 2023 with record label So Bold Ent/ Sony Orchard, so stay up on all the latest on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/MikoMusik, Instagram https://www.instagram.com/mikoreedmusik/, and Twitter https://twitter.com/MikoReedMusik.

Miko Reed - Back To That Day (Radio Edit)