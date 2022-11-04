Open Letter to Medical Professionals in India by Krishnan Suthanthiran, Pres./Founder of TBG Companies & BCF Foundation
Everyone deserves the Best healthcare. Health is wealth.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Suthanthiran, President and Founder of TeamBest Global (TBG) Companies and Best Cure Foundation (BCF), attended a five-year program from 1964-1969 and graduated with a Bachelors Degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1969 from PSG College of Technology, Coimbatore, Madras University, Tamil Nadu, India.
— Krishnan Suthanthiran, President/Founder of TeamBest Global Companies
The years 1968-1969 were particularly significant in his life and professional career. Dr. Suthanthiran's father passed away in 1968 and the late Hon. Annadhurai—Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, India at the time—died in 1969, both deaths were from cancer. These events had a transformative effect on Dr. Suthanthiran and he resolved to dedicate his career to Cancer Research and Treatment.
Dr. Suthanthiran began his career in 1972 under Dr. Ulrich K. Henschke, an oncologist at then, Freedmen’s Hospital (now Howard University Hospital) in Washington, DC. Dr. Henschke was one of the doctors from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in NY who in 1969, treated the late Hon. Annadhurai at Adayar Cancer Hospital in Chennai, India.
Having worked in medicine for over 50 years and now embarking on the 51st year of his career, Dr. Suthanthiran has seen the good, the bad and the ugly side of medicine globally and for this reason, he established BCF in 2007—to start a new Global Healthcare Delivery System. He named his TBG Companies BEST because he wants to be the BEST at whatever he does. Both BCF and the Best Cure Global Healthcare Delivery System are non-profit, non-governmental organizations.
Now, as part of the launch of his Best Cure Global Healthcare Delivery System, Dr. Suthanthiran plans to establish 1000 plus express and mobile clinics linked to general and multi-specialty medical centers including cancer, cardiac, diagnostic radiology, etc., as Best Cure Proactive, Preventive and Primary Care and Multi-Specialty Medical Centers in India.
To equip these Centers, TBG Companies will manufacture all of these technologies/products through their current and future manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Canada and India. Dr. Suthanthiran plans to accomplish these goals by raising capital and using Best Cure Global Healthcare Delivery System to partner with like-minded medical professionals, local/state/Federal governments and other non-profit organizations in order to create the Best Cure Global Standard of Care.
During his travels over the next few months, Dr. Suthanthiran looks forward to meeting potential partners, medical practitioners and others who share his interests/vision in initiating and executing these goals. Please feel free to contact Dr. Krishnan Suthanthiran at krish@teambest.com or visit www.teambest.com or www.bestcure.md for more information.
For more information about Krishnan Suthanthiran, please visit his bio page at http://www.teambest.com/about_bio.html.
For more information about the BCF, please visit http://www.bestcure.md.
For more information about Krishnan Suthanthiran's presentation on Rethinking Medicine, please visit http://www.teambest.com/news/Rethinking_Medicine_Global_Healthcare_TX_Oct19_2022_presentation.pdf and http://www.teambest.com/10_04_2022_Rethinking_Medicine_Invite_TX-FINAL.pdf
Previous press releases from Krishnan Suthanthiran:
http://www.teambest.com/press/EINPresswire_OpenLetterPOTUSandFLOTUS.pdf
http://www.teambest.com/press/EINPresswire_OpenLetterBidens_HigherEducation.pdf
http://www.teambest.com/press/EINPresswire-582036591-krishnan-suthanthiran-honored-at-aapm-s-first-post-covid-annual-meeting.pdf
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/588302711/krishnan-suthanthiran-president-founder-of-teambest-global-companies-best-cure-foundation-to-publish-multi-volume-book
About TeamBest Global Companies:
TeamBest is a multinational medical company founded in 1977 in Springfield, Virginia, USA. TeamBest is driven by one primary goal—to provide the best products and services to customers.
The TeamBest family of companies, collectively known as Team Best Global, has been proudly developing, manufacturing, and delivering reliable medical equipment and supplies for more than 40 years. TeamBest includes over a dozen companies offering complementary products and services for brachytherapy, health physics, medical physics, radiation therapy, blood irradiation, vascular brachytherapy, imaging, medical particle acceleration, cyclotrons, and proton-to-carbon heavy ion therapy systems. TeamBest is the single source for an expansive line of life-saving medical equipment and supplies. Its trusted team is constantly expanding and innovating to provide the most reliable products and technologies.
Today, TeamBest employs hundreds of talented engineers, scientists and others, offering thousands of products and services. TeamBest’s independently-owned companies are proud to be represented in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East and Asia.
“Everyone deserves the Best healthcare. Our goal is to work with medical professionals to provide the Best products, technologies and services. Our mission is to uphold our reputation for excellence in the healthcare field by developing, manufacturing and delivering cost-effective, high-quality products to benefit patients around the world,” states Krishnan Suthanthiran.
Krishnan Suthanthiran - President & Founder
TeamBest Global Compaies & Best Cure Foundation
703-451-2378
email us here