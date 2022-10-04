Krishnan Suthanthiran President/Founder of TeamBest Global Companies & Best Cure Foundation To Publish Multi-Volume Book
"Radiation Therapy: First Hundred Years, Conquering Cancer and Other Diseases," Vol. 1 of Krishnan Suthanthiran's New Multi-Volume Book Set to Publish in 2023
Everyone deserves the Best healthcare. Our goal is to work with medical professionals to provide the Best products and services.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Krishnan Suthanthiran, President/Founder of TeamBest Global (TBG) Companies and Best Cure Foundation (BCF) is authoring a multi-volume book based on his more than 50 year career and continuing work in the field of medicine and radiation therapy. The first volume, “Radiation Therapy—First Hundred Years, Conquering Cancer and Other Diseases,” is expected to be published in 2023 by BCF, Brachytherapy Research and Educational Foundation and TBG Companies.
Suthanthiran graduated with a master’s degree in mechanical engineering from Carleton University, Ottawa, Canada in 1971. In 1972, he began his career at Freedmen’s Hospital in Washington, D.C. (renamed Howard University Hospital in 1975) under then, Chairman of Radiation Therapy, Dr. Ulrich K. Henschke. Dr. Henschke—a world-renowned physician and specialist in radiation therapy, innovator and pioneer of many of the technologies currently in practice—died unexpectedly in a plane crash en route to Dar es Salaam, Tanzania from Nairobi, Kenya in 1980.
When Suthanthiran was a young manufacturing engineer starting his career, he was thrilled to join Dr. Ulrich K Henschke and was recruited to design and develop instruments/devices for cancer research and treatment. It had been his lifelong dream and goal to dedicate his career to cancer research and treatment having lost his father to cancer in 1968.
Curious, Suthanthiran asked Dr. Henschke about the difference between chemotherapy and radiation therapy. Dr. Henschke answered that radiation therapy is a highly focused and precision therapy designed to kill only malignant tissue/cells while preserving the surrounding normal tissue/cells, improving the clinical outcome and increasing the quality of life and saving lives. However, chemotherapy is like giving whole body radiation—it kills both normal cells and other cells. For over seven decades, the goal of chemotherapy has been to mimic the precision of radiation therapy.
The American Society of Therapeutic Radiology and Oncology was founded in the late 1950s to promote radiation therapy. TBG Companies are the pioneers and innovators of many of the radiation therapy technologies in practice today, some beginning as early as in 1951. Every hospital/clinic needs one or more products from TBG Companies.
Mr. Suthanthiran founded Best Medical International (BMI) in 1977 and named it “Best"—his goal was to be the Best in whatever he engaged in. Suthanthiran and BMI supported and sponsored animal experiments/human clinical trials at both Emory University in Atlanta, GA and Scripps Clinic in La Jolla, CA in the early 1990s. By working together with Drs. Ron Waksman, Paul Teirstein, Ian Crocker, Vince Mazoula and Shirish Jani, a new field of Vascular Brachytherapy to treat in-stent restenosis in coronary arteries was established when US FDA approved radiation therapy for cardiology applications in November of 2000. It was the first time in nearly 100 years that the use of radiation was approved for cardiovascular disease treatment.
TBG Companies continue to develop many new and innovative products and technologies in radiation therapy from brachytherapy to teletherapy including gamma beam and proton-to-carbon heavy ion therapy. TBG Companies are the only companies worldwide offering some of these products and technologies used in radiation therapy. Thousands of medical and cancer centers worldwide depend on TBG products and technologies for many of their needs.
About TeamBest Global Companies:
TeamBest is a multinational medical company founded in 1977 in Springfield, Virginia, USA. TeamBest is driven by one primary goal—to provide the best products and services to customers.
The TeamBest family of companies, collectively known as Team Best Global, has been proudly developing, manufacturing, and delivering reliable medical equipment and supplies for more than 40 years. TeamBest includes over a dozen companies offering complementary products and services for brachytherapy, health physics, medical physics, radiation therapy, blood irradiation, vascular brachytherapy, imaging, medical particle acceleration, cyclotrons, and proton-to-carbon heavy ion therapy systems. TeamBest is the single source for an expansive line of life-saving medical equipment and supplies. Its trusted team is constantly expanding and innovating to provide the most reliable products and technologies.
Today, TeamBest employs hundreds of talented engineers, scientists and others, offering thousands of products and services. TeamBest’s independently-owned companies are proud to be represented in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East and Asia.
“Everyone deserves the Best healthcare. Our goal is to work with medical professionals to provide the Best products and services. Our mission is to uphold our reputation for excellence in the healthcare field by developing, manufacturing and delivering cost-effective, high-quality products to benefit patients around the world,” states Krishnan Suthanthiran.
