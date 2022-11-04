KogoPAY stages triumphant return to Dubai with 'Re-inventing Business with Blockchain Forum.'
Fintech start-up KogoPAY staged a triumphant return to Dubai in October with its tech forum focussed upon “Re-inventing Business with Blockchain”.
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fintech start-up KogoPAY staged a triumphant return to the Royal Mirage hotel in Dubai on 27th October with its tech forum focussed upon "Re-inventing Business with Blockchain".
— KogoPAY CEO, Dr Narisa Chauvidul-Aw
The second ‘TechKogo’ forum aimed to educate business leaders on the benefits of novel technology, such as blockchain while supporting the global initiative: “Tech World of Good” which aims to bridge the digital knowledge gap in society championed by KogoPAY as part of its socially conscious ethos.
The well attended event follows the incorporation of Kogo Global Technology, a company built to give the parent firm a stronghold to bolster ties with members of the Gulf Cooperation Council who are leading the way in adopting innovative technologies to unlock rapid growth.
The ‘TechKogo’ forum was hosted in collaboration with The Artpreneurs led by Marlene Murphy, along with KogoPAY CEO and founder Dr Narisa Chauvidal-Aw. TechKogo further enjoys the patronage of Awad Mohammed Sheikh Bin Mujreen of Dubai.
KogoPAY CEO, Dr Narisa Chauvidul-Aw, said: “It was my great honour to host our second TechKogo event with Marlene Murphy in Dubai. We, once more, brought together great minds to explore Blockchain technology and its application and innovation as well as financial inclusion.
“The event took an important step for our KogoPAY Group too as we launched our Kogo Global Technology during the event, which can be found at kogotechnology.com.
“My vision is to bring cutting edge financial and banking services to all people regardless of background. I’m so grateful for the encouragement we have received here in Dubai, a city which epitomises a global success story. My warmest thanks are extended to all who made it such an inclusive and great meeting of minds; to Marlene Murphy of course, but also the guests of honour, speakers, Emcees and attendees."
Social media platform LinkedIn was abuzz with hype surrounding the event, with one attendee, Meike Krautscheid, CEO of blockXspace, stating: ‘Glad to be here at an exceptionally high-quality event in Dubai! TechKogo is the platform built to provide practical and quality tech education to the business community.’ Anita Kalergis, CEO and Founder of Ipsum added: "It's rare to have the opportunity to participate in an event that feels like simply having a warm conversation with friends about the things that unite us.
About KogoPAY
Narisa Chauvidal-Aw has extensive experience as a chief financial officer for a range of medium-sized companies and holds a PhD in compliance and information systems from London School of Economics and Political Science.
Her startup KogoPAY is already heavily involved in Dubai having set up a strategic partnership with the private office of Sheikh Abulaziz and registering UAE offshoot Kogo Global Technology. The company also hopes to announce a licence agreement with the Bank of Bahrain.
KogoPAY provides banking services, IBAN accounts for B2B, a mobile e-wallet with QR Code payment and plans to implement a crypto wallet. A focus on digital currencies promises rapid expansion into emerging markets as adoption continues to grow and a seamless cross-border payment system becomes the norm. Later, central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) will also be compatible with the platform.
The Second TechKogo Forum