Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,582 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,621 in the last 365 days.

Breaking Boundaries: Creative Powerhouses Spearhead Prostate Cancer Crusade

Prost8's arresting prostate cancer awareness campaign

One of prostate cancer charity Prost8's billboards

Arresting Billboard Campaign Raises Awareness of the Need for Prostate Cancer Checks

One in 8 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime, and every 45 minutes, another life will be lost to the disease.”
— Paul Sayer
LONDON, COUNTY, UNITED KINGDOM, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tom Holmes and Glenn Scholefield, creatives at the international advertising agency TBWA in Manchester, are taking bold steps to support the fight against prostate cancer during Prostate Cancer Awareness.

Recognising the urgent need to address the staggering statistics surrounding prostate cancer, in association with leading prostate cancer charity Prost8, they have launched a powerful billboard campaign across London to encourage men to prioritise testing.

The imagery features a man's body part with the message: "A prostate check isn't what you think."

Glenn Scholefield explains: "Having learned about the alarming prevalence of prostate cancer in the UK and men's reluctance to get tested, we decided to take action.

"We discovered that every hour, a man succumbs to prostate cancer, with one life lost every 45 minutes!

"The trouble is, there are misconceptions about the testing procedure, and many men are reluctant to undergo it.

"Advertising agencies have the skills to employ their creative talents in addressing crucial issues like prostate cancer.

"Because of this, Tom and I decided to come up with an initiative to drive home the message to men that it's important and not painful to get tested!

"To capture attention, we’ve integrated provocative imagery of a man's body part into our billboard campaign," elaborates Tom Holmes.

Partnering with them is the campaigning prostate cancer charity Prost8 UK, led by Founder Paul Sayer, who himself battled prostate cancer.

Paul Sayer explains: "One in 8 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime, and every 45 minutes, another life will be lost to the disease. There is an urgent need for heightened awareness, education, and decisive action."

Prost8's mission focuses on guiding men through their prostate cancer journey, ensuring improved lifestyle outcomes for all affected individuals. The charity is dedicated to encouraging prompt symptom recognition, facilitating access to accurate screening methods, and also fundraising to deploy cutting-edge therapy equipment like High Intensity Focussed Ultrasound in NHS hospitals around the UK.

"We were honoured when Tom and Glenn offered their services to us during Prostate Cancer Awareness Month to urge men to get tested and heighten their awareness of prostate cancer.

"After witnessing the impact of the billboards, it's evident that the campaign is really helping to challenge perceptions, spark discussions, and potentially save lives," adds Paul Sayer.

Ms Melanie J Rockall
Red Carpet Communications
+44 7956 657227
email us here

You just read:

Breaking Boundaries: Creative Powerhouses Spearhead Prostate Cancer Crusade

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more