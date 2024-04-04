Breaking Boundaries: Creative Powerhouses Spearhead Prostate Cancer Crusade
Arresting Billboard Campaign Raises Awareness of the Need for Prostate Cancer Checks
One in 8 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime, and every 45 minutes, another life will be lost to the disease.”LONDON, COUNTY, UNITED KINGDOM, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tom Holmes and Glenn Scholefield, creatives at the international advertising agency TBWA in Manchester, are taking bold steps to support the fight against prostate cancer during Prostate Cancer Awareness.
— Paul Sayer
Recognising the urgent need to address the staggering statistics surrounding prostate cancer, in association with leading prostate cancer charity Prost8, they have launched a powerful billboard campaign across London to encourage men to prioritise testing.
The imagery features a man's body part with the message: "A prostate check isn't what you think."
Glenn Scholefield explains: "Having learned about the alarming prevalence of prostate cancer in the UK and men's reluctance to get tested, we decided to take action.
"We discovered that every hour, a man succumbs to prostate cancer, with one life lost every 45 minutes!
"The trouble is, there are misconceptions about the testing procedure, and many men are reluctant to undergo it.
"Advertising agencies have the skills to employ their creative talents in addressing crucial issues like prostate cancer.
"Because of this, Tom and I decided to come up with an initiative to drive home the message to men that it's important and not painful to get tested!
"To capture attention, we’ve integrated provocative imagery of a man's body part into our billboard campaign," elaborates Tom Holmes.
Partnering with them is the campaigning prostate cancer charity Prost8 UK, led by Founder Paul Sayer, who himself battled prostate cancer.
Paul Sayer explains: "One in 8 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime, and every 45 minutes, another life will be lost to the disease. There is an urgent need for heightened awareness, education, and decisive action."
Prost8's mission focuses on guiding men through their prostate cancer journey, ensuring improved lifestyle outcomes for all affected individuals. The charity is dedicated to encouraging prompt symptom recognition, facilitating access to accurate screening methods, and also fundraising to deploy cutting-edge therapy equipment like High Intensity Focussed Ultrasound in NHS hospitals around the UK.
"We were honoured when Tom and Glenn offered their services to us during Prostate Cancer Awareness Month to urge men to get tested and heighten their awareness of prostate cancer.
"After witnessing the impact of the billboards, it's evident that the campaign is really helping to challenge perceptions, spark discussions, and potentially save lives," adds Paul Sayer.
Ms Melanie J Rockall
Red Carpet Communications
+44 7956 657227
email us here