Intermodals Global Market Estimated To Grow At 11% Rate

As per The Business Research Company's "Intermodals Global Market Report 2022”, the intermodals market reached a value of nearly $18,336.7 million in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2% since 2015. The intermodal market is expected to grow from $18,336.7 million in 2020 to $35,670.4 million in 2025 at a rate of 14.2%. The intermodal market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2025 and reach $59,725.7 million in 2030. Technology is expected to be a continued driver of the intermodal market growth during forecast period.

Key Trends In The Intermodals Market

Organizations are implementing precision scheduled railroading that is gaining popularity in the intermodal market over recent years. Precision scheduled railroading (PSR) is a plan that includes centralizing operations, reducing staff, running less, heavier, faster trains, and optimizing the network to increase efficiency.

Overview Of The Intermodals Market

The intermodal market consists of sales of intermodal rail freight transportation services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide the transportation of freight in an intermodal container or trailer on a train and the moving of the containers to and from the train onto/from other forms of transport.

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

By Type - Container-On-Flatcar (COFC), Trailer-On-Flatcar (TOFC)

By Destination – Domestic, International

By Application – Oil And Gas, Aerospace And Defense, Industrial And Manufacturing, Construction, Chemicals, Food And Beverages, Healthcare, Others

By Geography: The intermodals global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as BNSF Railway, Union Pacific Railroad, Deutsche Bahn, Canadian National Railway, Norfolk Southern Railway

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies.

