Augmented Reality Head Up Display (AR HUD) Market - Industry Trends, Market Size, Share And Outlook Forecast To 2028

Growing awareness about Augmented Reality Head Up Display (AR HUD) and industrialization are some key factors expected to drive the Global Market by 2028.

November 6, 2022

Short Summary: Rising incidence of road accidents and high demand for 3D AR head-up displays are expected to drive global market growth during the forecast period.

Market Size: USD XX Million in 2021, Market Growth: at a CAGR of XX%, Market Trends: Rapidly expanding automotive sector.

The global Augmented Reality Head Up Display (AR HUD) market size is expected to reach USD XX million in 2028 and register a steady revenue CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Key factors such as growing inclination towards autonomous, semi-autonomous and electric vehicles, increasing demand for vehicles with advanced features, and high focus on improving driving safety and comfort are expected to drive global market revenue growth during the forecast period.

Head Up Display (HUD) is a common feature in military aircraft and fighter jets where crucial information is displayed in front of the pilot using light-emitting diode or other display projection technology. Similar technology is widely used in the automotive sector for many premium and luxury brands. One of the latest additions to head up display is Augmented Reality (AR). AR HUD projects tiny images on the windscreen, above the steering wheel, and provides rudimentary information such as speed, direction, or important notifications such as location updates, spontaneous interaction with physical objects, and hazard avoidance. In addition, it also gives signals about adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and other necessary information on the windshield.

Rapid advancements in automotive head-up display, increasing cases of road accidents, and rising disposable income has resulted in increasing demand for AR HUD with advanced features in modern cars.

However, high initial investments for HUD software and additional costs of advanced features and technology, increasing chances of driver distraction with notifications on the windshield, and low awareness about advanced technology are some key factors that can hamper overall market growth to a certain extent during the forecast period.

Close Projection Segment To Register Steady Revenue CAGR:

The close projection segment is expected to register steady revenue CAGR over the forecast period owing to rising prevalence of road accidents, high focus on improving passenger safety and driver’s comfort, and increasing adoption of close projectors for better and clearer visuals.

Premium Car Segment to Account for a Significantly Larger Revenue Share:

The premium car segment is expected to account for a significantly larger revenue share during the forecast period owing to increasing demand for top-end premium cars among majority middle-class population, rising disposable income, and availability of AR HUD in premium cars with varied features.

Asia Pacific To Register Rapid Revenue Growth:

Asia Pacific is expected to register rapid revenue growth between 2022 and 2028 owing to rapid urbanization, increasing sales of premium passenger cars, rising disposable income and growing demand for autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles with advanced features, and rising adoption of AR HUDs in modern cars.

Augmented Reality Head Up Display (AR HUD) Market Recent Developments:

• In November 2021, Shenzhen Raythink, a leading AR HUD solution provider for automotive and transportation industry named CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree for its AR HUD Pro in the category of vehicle intelligence and transportation.

Augmented Reality Head Up Display (AR HUD) Market By Company:

• Continental AG

• Panasonic Automotive

• Nippon Seiki

• Visteon Corporation

• Huwei

• Foryou Corporation

• Crystal Optech

• New Vision Electronics

• Shenzhen Raythink

• Futurus

• Shenzhen 3-dragons Technology

• Beijing Carrobot

• Shenzhen Jiangcheng Technology

• Shanghai Yesar Technology

• Shinex Electronic

The global Augmented Reality Head Up Display (AR HUD) market has been segmented the based on type, application, and region:

Augmented Reality Head Up Display (AR HUD) Market Segment by Type:

• Close Projection

• Far Projection

Augmented Reality Head Up Display (AR HUD) Market Segment by Application:

• Premium Car

• Luxury Car

• Others

Augmented Reality Head Up Display (AR HUD) Production by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• India

Augmented Reality Head Up Display (AR HUD) Consumption by Region:

• North America

o USA

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Russia

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o India

o Australia

o China Taiwan

o Indonesia

o Thailand

o Malaysia

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Argentina

Key Points Covered in the Report:

• Estimates 2022 to 2028 Augmented Reality Head Up Display (AR HUD) market current market trends and development trends

• Historical and current market scenario

• Recent industry trends and developments

• In-depth analysis of the global Augmented Reality Head Up Display (AR HUD) market

• Industry drivers, restraining factors, challenges, and growth opportunities

• Competitive landscape and strategies by key companies

• Impact of COIVD-19 pandemic on the global Augmented Reality Head Up Display (AR HUD) market

