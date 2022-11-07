The LIT Commercial Awards Announces First-Class Productions Throughout 2022

2022 LIT Commercial Awards S2 Winners Announced 2023 LIT Commercial Awards Calling For Entries Now

The LIT Commercial Awards, an international platform that encompasses commercial excellence, is thrilled to reveal the 2022 edition winners.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The LIT Commercial Awards, an international platform that encompasses commercial excellence from local to international horizons, is thrilled to reveal the 2022 edition winners alongside the International Awards Associate (IAA). Recognizing and celebrating the trailblazers who continue to step up their productions, the LIT Commercial Awards program serves as an innovative medium for creative and marketing related parties to illustrate their media visionaries towards internal and external audiences.

This year, the awards has received an extensive number of global submissions from over 30 countries worldwide, including United States, Italy, Brazil, Ireland, Kenya, Austria, United Kingdom, Canada, France, Belgium, Netherlands, and other prestigious countries, with a significant increase of participations, proving the mere importance of branded content towards the influence of media across the world.

“The alterations of the industry are truly unpredictable, but there is definitely a huge dependence on the trends of commercial productions, which we are currently exploring perceptively,” claimed Thomas Brandt, the spokesperson of IAA. “At the LIT Commercial Awards, all these remarkable entries are validations that we are right on the mission to deliver extraordinary presentations to the world.”

Celebrating Success of International Brands

Even in the wake of its’ inaugural year, the LIT Commercial Awards managed new milestones by receiving boundless advocacies from renowned brands circling the globe, in the attempts for bearing witness to the emergence of production teams, crews, and also prominent organizations that would carry their passion and transcendence across the future.

Some notable production brands or agencies who participated in the 2022 awards with direct submissions include: ACNE, ELSAMUSE, Affinity Creative Group, Scope Studios, Matter, QNET, LevLane, The Pudding, Bold Content Video, Young Living Essential Oils, CharityBids, True North Inc. and indirect submissions such as Apple, Netflix, LACOSTE, Stella McCartney, Eli Schwebel, Bison Boys, KJ's Super Stores, Valley Strong Credit Union, Ronald McDonald House Fort Worth, and many others, which achieved immeasurable success under the professional evaluations of the esteemed jury panel.

GRAND JURY PANEL

To uphold the professional standards of the ever-growing commercial industry, the LIT Commercial Awards would like to commemorate all respected members of the grand jury panel for their unprecedented expertise and contributions not only towards the award itself, but the community as a whole. Some of these resplendent names are: Martin Bihl (United States), Diane Schulz (Germany), Fatima Ansari (Pakistan), Maria Afroditi Patsi (Greece), Samira Rafi (Morocco), Joaquin Lynch Garay (United States), Brendan Amoruso (United States), Birge Linke (Singapore), Min Lu (United States), Sam De Win (Belgium), and many others.

“We are one step closer to the realization of compelling stories from the perspectives of global brands, especially with the unfathomable qualities of this years’ submissions!” Exclaimed Thomas. “It is truly a sight to behold, and I foresee a major leap of standards within international commercial videos and television productions going into 2023.”

Kindly visit the LIT Commercial Awards’ official website for the complete list of LIT winners: https://litcommercialawards.com/.



The 2023 LIT Commercial Awards is proud to reveal the call for submissions now, starting with the Early Bird deadline on December 15, 2022, the Regular deadline on January 20, 2023, the Final deadline on February 17, 2023, with the Final Extension deadline on March 17, 2023. Display the perseverance of you and your crew with the highest recognitions of videography during the final results announcement on May 8, 2023.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

