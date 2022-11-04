Multilayer Flexible Packaging Market Size and Analysis by 2028 | Xcellent Insights

Growing awareness about Multilayer Flexible Packaging and industrialization are some key factors expected to drive the Global Market by 2028.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Multilayer Flexible Packaging Market Size to Reach USD XX Million in 2028. Short Summary: Increasing inclination towards packaged food products is a key factor driving global market growth.

Market Size: USD XX Million in 2016, Market Growth: at a CAGR of XX%, Market Trends: Changing consumer preferences.

The global multilayer flexible packaging market size is expected to reach USD XX million in 2028 and register a steady revenue CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Key factors such as rapidly expanding e-commerce sector, increasing use of corrugated boxes and packaging materials for enhancing safety during transit, and rising demand for such packaging across various sectors such as electronics, consumer goods, automotive, and healthcare are expected to drive global market revenue growth between 2017 and 2028.

Packaging plays a key role in ensuring safety and resilience across supply chains. Multilayer flexible packaging is a relatively new and trending packaging process that uses non-rigid, somewhat sustainable materials, enabling more cost-effective and customizable options. This packaging is highly efficient and cost-effective, made from plastic, paper, aluminium foil, or certain materials made from chemically recycled materials. Multilayer flexible packaging is commonly used for making bags, pouches, sachets, wrapping films, and laminates and is gaining traction across various sectors such as food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, personal care, home care, electrical and electronics, textiles and apparel, and automotive sector.

Growing awareness about harmful effects of non-sustainable packaging material, rising focus on developing durable and reusable packaging solutions, and increasing investments in developing eco-friendly multilayer flexible packaging solutions are key factors expected to drive global market growth going ahead.

However, factors such as stringent rules and regulations, low awareness about multilayer flexible packaging, and limited adoption of multilayer packaging due to low resistance to temperature and poor gas barriers are expected to hamper overall market growth during the forecast period.

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Multilayer Flexible Packaging Segment To Register Rapid Revenue CAGR:

The Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Multilayer Flexible Packaging segment is expected to register rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period. This can be attributed to rapid advancements in packaging technology and growing demand for PET multilayer flexible packaging in food and beverages sector and cosmetics and personal care industry.

Electrical and Electronics Industry Segment to Account for Significantly Larger Revenue Share:

The electrical and electronic industry segment is expected to account for significantly larger revenue share over the forecast period. This can be attributed to rapidly expanding e-commerce industry, rising demand for electronics, smartphones, and home appliances across the globe, increasing adoption of multilayer flexible packaging for shipping electronics owing to its benefits, and increasing investments for developing sustainable and efficient packaging materials.

North America to Lead In Terms of Revenue Share:

North America is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period owing to supportive policies and government regulations, rapid advancements in packaging technology, high usage of nanotechnology for packaging, presence of robust key players, and increasing demand for multilayer flexible packaging across various end user industries.

Multilayer Flexible Packaging Market Report Highlights:

• Changing consumer patterns and increasing demand for lightweight, durable and appealing packages are expected to boom global market revenue growth during the forecast period.

• In June 2022, Mondi Group, a global leader in packaging and paper announced a partnership with EW Technology, an Austrian mechanical engineering company to launch a new machine for paper pallet wrapping, efficient and sustainable on small-to-medium production lines.

Multilayer Flexible Packaging Market By Company:

• Scientex

• Glenroy

• Mondi Group

• Berry Global Group

• Amcor

• Sonoco Products

• Sealed Air

• Coveris Holdings

• Winpak

• Constantia Flexible

• BillerudKorsnäs

• Schur Flexibles Holding

• Toray Plastics

• Uflex

The global multilayer flexible packaging market has been segmented the based on type, application, and region:

Multilayer Flexible Packaging Market Segment by Type:

• Polypropylene (PP) Multilayer Flexible Packaging

• Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Multilayer Flexible Packaging

• Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Multilayer Flexible Packaging

• Aluminium Foil Multilayer Flexible Packaging

• Others

Multilayer Flexible Packaging Market Segment by Application:

• Automotive Industry

• Healthcare Industry

• Electrical and Electronics Industry

• Others

Multilayer Flexible Packaging Market Segment by Region:

• North America (USA, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam)

• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina)

• Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E)

