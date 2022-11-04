Global Augmented Reality in Agriculture Market to Reach $4.89 Million by 2027 – Exclusive Analysis by BIS Research

Apart from the growing demand for food, there are several other microeconomic factors that are expected to contribute to the growth of AR in agriculture market.

According to this study, the market size of augmented reality (AR) in agriculture was valued at $0.84 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $4.89 million by 2027.

The following factors are responsible for the increase in demand for AR in agriculture:

• Digitization powering the next green revolution – agriculture 4.0

• AR as a tool for field monitoring

• Increased demand for spatial computing applications

Analyst’s Take on the Market Projection

According to Rakhi Tanwar, Principal Analyst, BIS Research, “Augmented reality is an emerging technology finding its wide applications in industries such as gaming, health, and retail. Augmented reality could also provide substantial support to players in agriculture to accomplish the task, train, and plan their farming operations. Though this technology is in its nascent stage yet, augmented reality in the agriculture market is expected to grow as opinions and awareness about technology are steadily changing. Along with this, the market for integrated technologies such as precision agriculture, IoT, and big data in agriculture is consistently increasing, paving the way for AR.”

Existing Competitive Landscape

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on input gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration. Some of the established names in the market are

• Nedap Livestock Management

• AMAZONEN-WERKE H. DREYER SE & Co. KG

• CLAAS KGaA GmbH

• EON Reality

• Väderstad Group

• Augmenta

• Grow Glide, LLC

• Plant Vision

• Visual Logic, LLC

• Anarky labs

• Rams Creative Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

• Program-Ace

• Think Digital

Recent Developments in the Global Augmented Reality in Agriculture Market

• In June 2022, Rams Creative Technologies Pvt. Ltd. announced its new partnership with Microsoft’s Mixed Reality Program (MRPP). This partnership program was started by Microsoft for companies that design, develop, and deploy mixed reality and augmented reality solutions for enterprises.

• In January 2022, Augmenta and Arva Intelligence entered into a partnership for affordable farm-ready automation, environmental enhancement, and carbon offsetting.

• In January 2022, Deere & Company added seven companies to its 2022 Startup Collaborator Program. John Deere launched the program in 2019 to enhance and deepen its interaction with startup companies whose technology could add value for customers. ViewAR GmbH is one of the augmented reality-based companies in the Startup Collaborator Program list.

• In October 2021, CATALYST partnered with T-REX with an aim to provide events that would increase awareness and interaction between geospatial and agribusiness professionals. The areas of focus were unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR), and others. T-REX would be able to expand its Geo-Seed Grant program with assistance from CATALYST and provide a portion of cash for initiatives that focus on the nexus between geospatial technology and sustainable agriculture.



AR in Agriculture to Witness Majority of its Application in Indoor Farming

In the agriculture industry, augmented reality is categorized into indoor farming and outdoor farming based on its applications. Outdoor farming further includes precision agriculture and smart farming (crop maintenance, field monitoring, and smart irrigation), livestock monitoring, simulated training, and weather tracking and forecasting.

According to the study conducted by BIS Research, the global augmented reality in the agriculture market based on application is expected to be dominated by indoor farming. It had the largest share in 2021 and is expected to lead the market during the forecast period 2022-2027.

This is attributed to the increased technological advancements and investments in hydroponics and aquaponics and higher adoption among farmers having higher technical awareness.

