BIS Research Study Highlights the Global IoT in Agriculture Market to Reach $35.55 billion by 2026

Internet of Things (IoT) is a term that refers to the connection of devices to the internet that allows the generation and transfer of massive amounts of data.

FREMONT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global IoT in agriculture market is projected to reach $35.55 billion by 2026, reveals the premium market intelligence study by BIS Research. The study also highlights that the market is set to witness a CAGR of 10.1% during the period 2022-2026.

Report Overview is available at: https://bisresearch.com/industry-report/global-iot-agriculture-market.html

Internet of Things (IoT) is a term which refers to the connection of devices to the internet that allows the generation and transfer of massive amounts of data. In the agriculture sector, various devices can be remotely monitored and controlled in real-time, including anything from sheds, tractors, pumps, and weather stations, and computers.

IoT enables one to monitor farm conditions and infrastructure remotely which helps reduce time on field, labor efforts, and investment capital among others allowing the farmers to focus on other things.

USP of the Report:

This report will help with the following objectives:

• Covers major regions associated with the IoT in agriculture market.

• Extensive competitive benchmarking of the top 21 players has been done to offer a holistic view of the global IoT in agriculture market landscape.

Request for Sample Report: https://bisresearch.com/requestsample?id=1247&type=download

Key Companies Operating in The Market:

Key players operating in the global IoT in agriculture market analyzed and profiled in the study involve companies that provide the required technology for deployment in the agriculture industry. Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the global IoT in agriculture market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape.

Companies such as Deere & Company, Trimble Inc., Raven Industries, Topcon Corporation, Proagrica, Ag Leader Technology, DICKEY-John, PrecisionHawk Inc., Afimilk Ltd., Allflex USA Inc., Boumatic LLC, DeLaval, Cowlar, OSRAM Licht AG, AeroFarms, Smartcultiva Corporation, AKVA Group ASA, Eruvaka Technologies, and others.

Market Segmentation of Global IoT in Agriculture Market:

Systems: The IoT in agriculture market (by systems) was dominated by sensing systems which generated a revenue of $6.72 billion in 2021. Sensor technology constitutes one of the most crucial parts of the development of IoT solutions.

Application: The IoT in agriculture market (by application) was dominated by the precision crop farming application area, which generated a revenue of $8.60 billion in 2021.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

• What is the estimated global IoT in agriculture market size in terms of revenue for the forecast period 2022-2026, and what is the expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period 2022-2026?

• What are the key trends, market drivers, and opportunities in the market pertaining to IoT in agriculture?

• What are the major restraints inhibiting the growth of the global IoT in agriculture market?

• What kinds of new strategies are being adopted by the existing market players to expand their market position in the industry?

• What is the competitive strength of the key players in the IoT in agriculture market based on an analysis of their recent developments, product offerings, and regional presence?

• How is the competitive benchmarking of the key IoT in agriculture and equipment companies in the agriculture market based on the analysis of their market coverage and market potential?

• How much revenue each of the segments is expected to record during the forecast period along with the growth percentage? Following are the segments:

o Systems including equipment (sensing, communication, cloud computing, data management)

o Application, including precision crop farming, livestock monitoring and management, indoor farming, aquaculture, others (forestry, orchid)

o Region, including North America, the U.K., Europe, Asia-Pacific and Japan, and the Rest-of-the-World

• Which type of players and stakeholders are operating in the market ecosystem of IoT in agriculture and equipment, and what is their significance in the global market?

• Which are the leading consortiums and associations in the global IoT in the agriculture market, and what are their roles in the market?

• How does the regulatory landscape differ in different regions for IoT in agriculture and equipment?

About BIS Research:

BIS Research, a premium market intelligence company, offers in-depth insights and consulting to Fortune 500 companies. We are established and known for tracking the growth of deep technologies across key industry verticals and the subsequent challenges and opportunities associated with deep tech across markets, applications, and products.

With more than 1,000 clients, over 10,000 plus primary interviews, and approximately 200 reports published in a year, BIS Research has often been sighted for its ability to track emerging tech trends early on. We provide market estimations, analysis on emerging high-growth applications, technology analysis, highly segmented granular country-level market data, and other important market parameters that come in handy for our clients during strategic decision-making.