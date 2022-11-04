Magic Johnson to Headline Caring For Others International Poverty Forum
We're honored to have Magic Johnson as the keynote for International Poverty Forum 2023 to discuss solutions for eradicating poverty. He will inspire action.”BREMEN, GA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For Immediate Release
— Founder & CEO Eslene Richmond-Shockley
Caring For Others, a 501(c)(3) on a mission to eradicate poverty, announced world-renowned Earvin “Magic” Johnson as its headlining speaker for the fourth annual International Poverty Forum taking place on March 17, 2023 at the Delta Flight Museum in Atlanta.
Accomplishing virtually everything a player could dream of during his 13-year NBA career, all of which was spent with the Los Angeles Lakers, Magic Johnson was a member of five championship teams. He won the Most Valuable Player Award and the Finals MVP Award three times each. Magic Johnson won 5 NBA championships and 3 MVP awards during a Hall of Fame career in which he revolutionized the game. A 12-time All-Star and a nine-time member of the All-NBA First Team, Johnson also won a gold medal with the original Dream Team at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona.
Born in 1959, Earvin Johnson Jr. grew up in Lansing, Michigan with nine brothers and sisters. His father worked in a General Motors plant; his mother was a school custodian. Wanting to give back to his community, Johnson founded the Magic Johnson Foundation in 1991 and develops programs and supports community-based organizations that address the education, health, and social needs of ethnically diverse, urban communities.
Caring For Others Founder & CEO Eslene Richmond-Shockley said partnering with Magic Johnson for the Forum will allow the 501(c)(3) to expand its reach and enhance its mission.
“Magic Johnson is an icon and serves as a beacon of hope through his nonprofit the Magic Johnson Foundation,” Richmond-Shockley said. “We are so honored to have Magic Johnson as our keynote speaker for 2023 to discuss his life’s journey, and the work he is doing to diminish the impact poverty has on our communities around the world. We trust that he will inspire action by our business leaders near and far.”
To make a donation to the International Poverty Forum or to learn more about Caring For Others, please visit www.internationalpovertyforum.org.
The International Poverty Forum (IPF), one of the programs led by Caring for Others 501(c)(3) is a solutions-driven “think tank” of the best and brightest minds addressing the issue of global poverty. The IPF annually convenes a diverse group of thought leaders from around the world in private, public, and non-profit sectors to help turn ideas into action. The emphasis of the solutions to be addressed during the 2023 forum will be food and housing insecurity. www.internationalpovertyforum.org
