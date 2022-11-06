DuPont Hudson’s Bay BBQ Competition Rally Cry: Raise Funds to Support Veterans

American Legion Pat Tillman Memorial Post 53 ramps up fundraising efforts to provide life-changing assistance and guidance for veterans and military families

DUPONT, WA, USA, November 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When disabled-veteran and entrepreneur Frank Diaz relocated the headquarters of his Tin Hut BBQ restaurant and food truck operation to his hometown of DuPont, Washington, he made serving the community’s extensive veteran and military family community a priority. When tapped for his expertise in providing support for festivals and events as well as his experience in competition BBQ to lead the American Legion’s annual BBQ Competition fundraiser, Diaz accepted and immediately began rallying community leaders to help take the event to the next level.

The event, which has grown from a community festival into one of the Pacific Northwest’s largest Kansas City BBQ Society (KCBS) Sanctioned BBQ Competition, is produced by the American Legion Pat Tillman Memorial Post 53 with the support of the City of DuPont, situated next to the west coast’s largest military installation, Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM), and home to many military families, veterans, and retired military, with over 60% of DPD officers either military veterans or currently serving in the reserves or Guard.

“The American Legion’s mission,” quotes Diaz, a retired Army veteran, and DOD Antiterrorism Specialist, “’is to enhance the well-being of America’s veterans, their families, our military and our communities by our devotion to mutual helpfulness,’ adding, “As former servicemembers, we understand the importance of home-front support, and that’s why this event is so important to our community.”

The 2023 DuPont-Hudson’s Bay BBQ Competition, Heritage Days Festival and Car Show will take place the third week in August. Organizers are planning a number of new and enhanced events in addition to the KCBS Sanctioned BBQ Competition to include bringing back a heritage car show, adding a steak competition as well as a hot wings competition, heritage reenactments by the DuPont Historical Society, a variety of demonstrations by BBQ Experts, Art in the Park, reenactments by the Cowlitz Tribe with a salmon bake at Ft. Nisqually, a beer and wine garden, live entertainment, and lots of activities and entertainment for the children.