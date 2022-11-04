Innovative OB/GYN Dr. Victoria Mondloch to be Featured on Close Up Radio

WAUKESHA, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the World Health Organization (WHO) the gap between female and male life expectancy narrows when women have access to quality care. Unfortunately, many women don’t—whether due to poverty, location, or finding a doctor who hears their questions and embraces their needs.. There is one doctor, however, who listens intently and makes herself available to women not only locally in her home state of Wisconsin, but nationwide (via books, radio, and social media) . She is a top-ranked OB/GYN with 35 years of practice experience who increasingly focuses on the hormone connection underlying women’s health issues—ranging from puberty and adolescent health, infertility, abnormal bleeding, women’s cancer, osteopenia/osteoporosis, menopause and cancer. This uniquely knowledgeable and committed Doctor is Dr. Victoria J Mondloch.

Doctor Mondloch has returned to Close Up Radio this fall to discuss her theories, case studies, and research into health and wellness solutions that can keep women more balanced, effective, healthy and youthful at every age and every hormonal stage. In the coming weeks she will be speaking on topics like Progesterone and its role in balancing women’s health and wellness, Postpartum Depression (a tangible disorder), and diseases of the female organs such as Endometriosis, Fibroids, Ovarian cysts and even Uterine, Ovarian and Breast Cancer! The Doctor will also talk about the gap in women’s health care and life expectancy, and how more preventive and specialized care bears on the statistics, particularly during the years she has been an OB/GYN.

Dr. Mondloch treats women (and her male patients) in a way that makes them partners and allies. She empowers patients so that they work together on diagnoses, care, and treatment. Together, they explore the best steps to take towards optimal health. Often the key is hormone balancing, something the doctor herself learned when she had skin and auto-immune symptoms during her peri-menopausal years. Since balancing, she looks much younger and is more vital than her true age would tell you. Dr. Mondloch wants to help other women take the same journey, so they can be highly functional, comfortable and valued throughout perimenopause and menopause. Dr. Mondloch discusses much of this in one of the two books she has written about hormones and women’s health, titled Full Bloom.

Patients applaud Dr. Mondloch, or Doctor Vicki as most call her, for listening, testing, and looking more deeply into their multiple health issues. Beyond recognition from patients, Dr. Mondloch has received many professional accolades. She was 4-star rated by US News and World Reports and named Best in Medicine by the American Health Council, each honor for her for her achievements in the Women’s Health field.

Dr. Mondloch is going to divulge truths about what women experience as they age, and strategies such as diet and hormone therapy that keep them at their best. She will talk about her own health journey and some of the alternative treatments that led Dr. Vicki to separate from a successful group practice and establish one of her own—one dedicated more to patient preferences and comfort than to surgeries or high profits. Dr. Vicki’s positive energy, steadfast focus, and novel ideas are certain to ignite your thinking and help you take new steps toward wellness.

