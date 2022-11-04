Sustainable Lab Released Japanese Company Ranking for Inclusive Sustainability in Forbes JAPAN

TOKYO, JAPAN, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ESG data science startup, Sustainable Lab Inc., has released "Stakeholder Capitalism Ranking" and "Sustainable Company Ranking" in the December print issue of Forbes JAPAN.Forbes JAPAN also featured an interview with Renji Hirase, founder and CEO of Sustainable Lab.

▶︎Message from Renji Hirase, CEO

We’re very honored to participate in Forbes JAPAN again this year as a representative of ESG data science professionals. As all business and investment decisions become ESG-oriented, We are taking on the challenge of making everything sustainable through building an ESG data pipeline between financial institutions and enterprises.

▶︎TERRAST β, one of the largest ESG data bank in Japan

ESG data bank “TERRAST β” visualizes a company's environmental and social contribution using AI and big data. It makes a one-stop solution for ESG data from research to evaluation and reporting. More than 700 non-financial data items per company are collected and analyzed by AI. Based on the analysis results, the degree of contribution to sustainability is visualized, by breaking-down the overall score into individual themes such as climate change, environmental management, diversity, and workers' rights. The system also enables users to view the data that make up the index, and to compare their company with others in the same industry over time. TERRAST β is also available in English. https://www.terrast.biz/en

▶︎Sustainable Lab inc.

Sustainable Lab with a vision “Towards the world appreciating all sustainabilities”, founded in 2019, is a big data professionals using AI to analyze non-financial and ESG/SDGs data for illuminating social-good companies while creating solutions for Green Transformation（GX）. Sustainable Lab raised funds from one of the largest venture capital firms JAFCO Group Co., Ltd. and has been selected by global accelerators such as SAP iO. and Plug and Play. It has won awards “Most Sustainable Data Science Company” from APAC Business Awards 2022 by APAC Insider and “Top Japanese Startup 2022” from Startup city magazine. https://en.suslab.net/