Simplotel to participate in Washington Independent Inns Network Annual Conference on Nov 7 & 8, 2022
The Northwest Conference organized by the Washington Independent Inns Network will be hosted at the Olympia Hotel at Capitol Lake.
I believe that travel will strongly rebound next year. Our solutions would help independent hotels & inns to face this headwind and help them grow their direct bookings.”OLYMPIA, WASHINGTON, USA, November 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Simplotel, a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) technology provider for hotels, today announced that it will be participating as a vendor at the Washington Independent Inns Network’s Annual Conference. The two-day event starting on November 7 will be hosted at Olympia Hotel at Capitol Lake, Washington.
The conference will provide insights on how the hospitality sector in Washington State can sustain a presumably record surge in travel for 2023. The conference will also delve into how can hotels make the best use of basic analytics; how can they evaluate and build a channel mix that drives more reservations; and how can the guest journey be improved.
Tarun Goyal, Founder & CEO of Simplotel, will be attending the event to showcase Simplotel’s Hotel E-commerce (Hotel Website Builder & Hotel Booking Engine), Simplotel Reservation Desk (a central reservation software that automates phone queries), Simplotel Digital Marketing (SEO, Google Ads & Google Hotel Ads), and Simplotel Guest Connect (email marketing software). He said, “I believe that travel will strongly rebound next year. Our solutions would help independent hotels & inns to face this headwind and help them grow their direct bookings.”
Simplotel’s hotel ecommerce solutions offer independent hotels with technology that has so far been available only to large aggregators. Its solutions provide independent hotels with technology that tracks the visitor’s journey on the website and personalises the web experience for the visitor — the system will also automatically nudge visitors who abandon the booking process, to return to the website to complete the transaction.
About Simplotel:
Simplotel is a leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider for hotels. As its name suggests, Simplotel’s mission is to simplify the lives of hoteliers across the globe. Headquartered in Bengaluru, Simplotel’s vision is to equip hotels worldwide with technology that helps simplify operations, drive more business and improve guest satisfaction. Simplotel offers four products and one service: Simplotel Hotel Website Builder, Simplotel Booking Engine, Simplotel Reservation Desk, Simplotel Guest Connect (Email Marketing) and Simplotel Digital Marketing respectively. Our products are easy-to-use and completely cloud-based.
Founded in 2013, Simplotel has been growing its number of happy customers everyday. Today Simplotel powers over 2,000 hotels across 21 countries.
