mycloud Hospitality Platform and Fornova Announce New Technology Partnership

FornovaRI Dashboard mycloud Hospitality Features

mycloud Hospitality and Fornova have joined forces to deliver real-time PMS data to hoteliers looking to improve profitability and drive more direct bookings.

We are delighted to be working with Fornova to build on the already excellent mycloud analytics, to offer a deeper dive into hotels’ operations and guest behaviors.” — Deepak Chauhan

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The award-winning hospitality platform mycloud has announced a new partnership with revenue intelligence experts Fornova. The tech pairing will deliver enhanced revenue and operational analytics for mycloud customers.

mycloud has made a name for itself thanks to its seamless hotel software, which includes mycloud PMS, mycloud POS and mycloud back-office, which come together in an all-in-one, feature-rich platform with over 175 interfaces. The software enables hotel chains of all sizes to power their business decisions more effectively and more profitably while delivering a leveled-up guest experience.

Fornova’s expertise lies in providing clear, easy-to-use analysis of PMS data in real-time. The tech works across entire hotel systems, aggregating their data to provide deeper insights into guest behaviours in order to improve profitability and drive more direct bookings.

Deepak Chauhan, Vice President – Cloud Services at mycloud, comments:

“We are delighted to be working with Fornova to build on the already excellent mycloud analytics, to offer a deeper dive into hotels’ operations and guest behaviors. Together we are delivering chain-wide analysis with the power to underpin smart decisions across hoteliers’ entire businesses.”

mycloud has picked up a string of awards in recent years for its innovative hotel management solutions. The cloud-based platform offers tiered pricing with no upfront fees, enabling hoteliers to cut their capex costs and generate deep-dive business insights while carefully controlling expenditure.

The mycloud PMS can be live in as little as four hours. The integrated solution means venues can optimize their revenues, manage rates in real-time and deliver a seamless reservation experience, alongside contactless check-in, check-out, and dining. Guests can interact with hotels through their devices, for everything from accessing digital menus to leaving feedback, while the POS delivers management functionality that covers restaurants, bars, spas, gift shops and all other chargeable services. The powerful PMS, meanwhile, provides guest history analysis and an efficient means of working with travel companies and OTAs.

Improved efficiency and lower costs have long been at the heart of the mycloud offer, which is why the partnership with Fornova fits so well. Fornova uses dynamic and fully customizable, KPI-based dashboards to enable analysis by market, source, room type and rate, broken down into individual property, cluster, region and chain-level views.

“I’m very excited to work with such a reliable and robust hospitality property management solution,” said Dori Stein, CEO of Fornova. “We look forward to seeing hotels reap the benefits of the innovative joint solutions we can offer.”

All of this comes together to put the power of making smarter, better-informed business decisions in hotel managers’ hands. They can use mycloud’s order-taking, billing, settlements, statistics and reporting functions to push for greater operational efficiency, reducing costs while delivering services more effectively. The SaaS platform also supports efficient in back-end services, which his ideal for chains seeking efficiency through decisions driven from one central head office.

What is so exciting about mycloud, particularly in light of the Fornova partnership, is how much potential is built to delight guests. Hoteliers can understand and connect with their guests in new and better ways, creating personalized experiences that, alongside customer persona overviews, create opportunities for considerate upselling. Meanwhile, the integrated, mobile-based hotel booking engine and in-built channel manager can save significant time and effort.

With versions custom-designed for mobile and desktop, as well as in the cloud, mycloud’s POS can flex to meet the needs of all manner of resort and chain structures. ISO 27001-certified and compliant with the Uniform System of Hospitality Accounting and Statutory Reporting, the platform is trusted by businesses around the world to save on staff time and costs. Efficiencies can be introduced to regular purchases, rate contracts, inventory, F&B costing and works orders alongside petty cash accounting, financial reporting, VAT/tax reporting, bank reconciliation and sales and purchase ledgers. It is a comprehensive, data-driven solution that is easy to operate and backed up by 24/7 support.

Through the software’s built-in e-distribution system, hotels and resorts can maximize their visibility online, while nifty social listening functionality means they can keep an ear to the ground for the latest online reviews and sentiment. Combined with the newly enhanced data analytics resulting from the Fornova partnership, this puts hoteliers in an outstanding position when it comes to making business decisions that can drive up revenue in the immediate term, as well as planning for a more profitable future.

mycloud is available to hospitality businesses around the world. To discover the multi-award-winning hospitality platform, visit www.mycloudhospitality.com or email info@mycloudhospitality.com.