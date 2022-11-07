‘Game On!’, as GAME HOURS Introduces a New GameFi—AstroGator: REBORN—with NFTs First Launched by Crypto.com
TAIPEI, TAIWAN, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cryptocurrency has certainly become a sizzling hot buzzword these past few years, and it has developed into an important element of worldwide investments, as well as high-end technologies and various integrations and applications. And one of the most recent developments has been the use of blockchain technology for gaming.
AstroGator: REBORN is a blockchain-based game—more specifically, Game Finance (GameFi)—from AstroGator Fam, a Taiwanese original non-fungible tokens (NFTs) project by a renown veteran of the gaming industry—GAME HOURS. Starting on November 7, this newly launched play-to-earn (P2E) game will feature NFTs first launched by Crypto.com, one of the world’s fastest growing crypto apps with over 50-million users. This means that players are able to earn NFTs or cryptocurrencies by playing the game, and these digital assets will then become the personal property of the gamers.
While virtual games are not a new concept, the evolution of blockchain technology has created opportunities for gaming developers to add an exciting element of real-world economics to their games—in specific, gamers now get to profit from their skills and enthusiasm for playing. Statistics have shown that the global video game market topped US$195 billion in 2021.
Characterized by the decentralized model of blockchain games, AstroGator: REBORN focuses on players’ earnings in the game and allows the use of NFTs to create unique items, characters, tools, and more. For example, during a game, players will receive game-generated AstroGator Tourmaline Tokens (AGTT), which are designed to help with character growth and improve equipment. Since NFTs grow more unique, they bring better value to the game’s assets. In addition, both AGTT and NFTs can be transferred to the player’s personal crypto wallet for sale, exchange, or auction.
GAME HOURS plans to systematically release this newly conceived P2E crypto game in two major phases.
Phase 1: Character Development in AstroGator: REBORN NFT
Players can create one-of-a-kind characters, with the freedom to mix- and-match different fashion components, explore trillions of possible looks, and build their own Reborn AstroGator. In addition, the P2E DNA allows players to earn rewards through exploration and by making their chosen characters stronger!
Phase 2: NFT Value Boost
Players are able to develop game plans and their chosen characters, establish various businesses in the game, fight for resources, and even build a brand-new NFT spaceship to earn better rewards in Reborn AstroGator, the core idea of the game!
According to the developer GAME HOURS, AstroGator: REBORN’s limited collections of NFTs will be used when entering this world. So, players will need to have access to these NFTs to start their journey in this game. These NFTs will be available on the official website in November, and the game will be open to the public in December.
Here is a timetable of key launches:
●AstroGator: REBORN NFTs will be available on Crypto.com on 11/07, with the first presale on 11/17 and the second presale on 11/18.
●AstroGator: REBORN NFTs official sale begins on 11/28.
●Official game launch day is set for 12/6.
About GAME HOURS
GAME HOURS, Inc., was established in 2013 and is an OTC-listed company on the TPEx, with a specialization in publishing upscale IP mobile games in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and more.
In 2022, GAME HOURS branched out into the GameFi (blockchain game) domain. With decades of Web 2.0 gaming-industry expertise, its team members are working together closely with worldwide experts in the blockchain.
