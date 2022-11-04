Lindsay & Brownell Combines with EisnerAmper

Global business advisory firm EisnerAmper announced that the partners and colleagues of La Jolla, California-based accounting and advisory firm Lindsay & Brownell CPAs & Advisors (“LB Advisors”) are to join EisnerAmper in a transaction expected to close in December of 2022.

Founded in 1992, LB Advisors has 12 partners and 74 professionals providing tax, accounting and business consulting services to individuals, nonprofits, closely held businesses, trusts and estates.

“In EisnerAmper, we’ve found a like-minded partner that puts people and service first,” said LB Advisors Managing Partner Stephen J. Brownell. “In addition to providing superior client service, giving back is extremely important to our firm, as we support approximately 60 community service groups. EisnerAmper has that same dedication to clients and passion for community involvement.”

"We’re thrilled about expanding the EisnerAmper brand into Southern California,” said Michael Laveman, Managing Partner of EisnerAmper’s Tax Practice. "In Steve and the incredible team at LB Advisors, we’ve found the perfect partners with the same caring commitments to their client base and community. We’re very excited about amplifying those commitments with an expanded set of services, and we warmly welcome the LB team to the EisnerAmper family."

Allan D. Koltin, CEO of Koltin Consulting Group, who advised both firms on the combination commented: “EisnerAmper’s expansion plans into Southern California and beyond are all about finding and combining with the right best-in-class firms. Lindsay & Brownell is certainly one of those select groups--given its talent, niches and great leadership."