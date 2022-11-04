Submit Release
VeriClouds Integrates with Ping Identity’s DaVinci to Enable Stronger Authentication, Stop ATOs and MFA Bypass Attacks

This new integration provides Ping customers with an automated solution that stops ATOs and MFA bypass attacks before they start.

We are excited to Partner with Ping Identity to automate identity threat intelligence and enable stronger authentication for Ping customers worldwide.”
— Stan Bounev
SEATTLE, WA, USA, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VeriClouds announced a new integration with Ping Identity (NYSE: PING), the intelligent identity solution for the enterprise, leveraging PingOne DaVinci, a no-code identity orchestration service. The partnership provides Ping customers with an integrated and systematic approach to enable fully automated detection and remediation of stolen and compromised credentials.

VeriClouds joins a growing network of technology partners developing integrations with PingOne DaVinci through the Ping Identity Global Technology Partner Program. Partner solutions that integrate with PingOne DaVinci deliver an improved customer experience in a fraction of the time, through easy drag and drop design of digital user journeys across multiple applications and ecosystems.

When integrated with Ping Identity’s DaVinci, VeriClouds checks for leaked credentials through restful API services. Using patented CredVerify technology, if a username and password are found to match credentials discovered in previous data breaches or on the dark web, authentication will be interrupted, and the user will be sent to identify verification or password reset flows. The solution was built with privacy and security by design, making the data usable only within the intended context. This approach complements existing MFA investments and ensures that stolen credentials are not used as a weapon during account takeover or MFA bypass attacks.

“High-profile data breaches in recent weeks have reminded us that even a single compromised credential is a risk to organizations,” said Stan Bounev, Founder and CEO of VeriClouds. “We are excited to Partner with Ping Identity to automate identity threat intelligence and enable stronger authentication for Ping customers worldwide.”

“Ping Identity is committed to expanding our technology partner ecosystem to deliver better, more frictionless customer experiences,” said Loren Russon, the SVP of product management at Ping Identity. "Our partnership with VeriClouds leverages PingOne DaVinci's seamless orchestration to ensure dynamic user journeys are delivered quickly and efficiently at every stage of the user journey."

For more information on VeriClouds’ work with Ping Identity visit https://www.vericlouds.com/ping-identity

About VeriClouds
VeriClouds is an identity threat intelligence company helping organizations make data breaches from weak and stolen credentials a thing of the past. VeriClouds uses the same data attackers do, proactively monitoring the dark web and systematically reducing user-centric risk by integrating CredVerify™ with popular identity and access management systems. VeriClouds provides the best approach for eliminating the biggest cause of massive data breaches: weak and/or stolen passwords. VeriClouds has built one of the largest and safest commercially available databases of compromised credentials; our database is curated from the dark web and diverse data sources using privacy-preserving principles such as masking and strong encryption. For more information, visit www.vericlouds.com.

About Ping Identity
At Ping Identity, we believe in making digital experiences both secure and seamless for all users, without compromise. That’s digital freedom. We let enterprises combine our best-in-class identity solutions with third-party services they already use to remove passwords, prevent fraud, support Zero Trust, or anything in between. This can be accomplished through a simple drag-and-drop canvas. That’s why more than half of the Fortune 100 choose Ping Identity to protect digital interactions from their users while making experiences frictionless. Learn more at www.pingidentity.com

Ping Identity Media Relations
Megan Johnson
press@pingidentity.com
757.635.2807

Steve Tout
VeriClouds PR
+1 408-825-3350
stevet@vericlouds.com
