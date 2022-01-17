VeriClouds Joins Okta Integration Network (OIN) to Deliver Integrated Threat Intelligence for Adaptive Authentication
Using a 3rd party service who are good stewards of more sensitive breach data was important to us to complement our own internal capabilities.”SEATTLE, WA, USA, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VeriClouds today announced that their Credential verification services, CredVerify has been added as a verified integration in the Okta Integration Network to provide integrated credential centric threat intelligence for Okta authentication services – helping organizations to automate the detection of unauthorized login attempts and integrate with real-time policy enforcement.
To increase the efficiency and effectiveness protective measures, organizations are maturing their cybersecurity and IAM programs by implementing Zero Trust based controls. Breach notification happens after a data breach and the harm has occurred. By integrating credential-centric threat intelligence during the runtime of IAM controls, organizations can be proactive by automating the detection and remediation of credential-based attacks.
CredVerify™ is a threat intelligence platform that aggregates, processes, and stores billions of credentials recovered from data breaches. CredVerify for Okta checks for leaked credentials through restful API services using the k-anonymity protection model. If a username and password is found to match credentials discovered in previous data breaches or the dark web, authentication will be interrupted, and the user will be sent to identity verification and a password reset flows. The CredVerify solution was built with privacy and security by design, making the data usable only within the intended context.
“In a world where nearly half of all logins are attempts at credential stuffing, it is difficult to distinguish real users from cyber criminals,” said Stan Bounev, Founder and CEO of VeriClouds. “By integrating CredVerify with Okta authentication, Okta accounts are protected with analytics and intelligence from more than 20 billion recovered username and password combinations, blocking the use of stolen credentials from being used during logon. Through talking to dozens of partners and customers, I have gained a deep appreciation of the value VeriClouds brings to the table, which is outsourced liability (of handling credentials recovered from breaches) and fully automated protection against account takeover attacks.”
“Prior to VeriClouds, several of my security team relied on Have I Been Pwned (HIBP) which has all the stuff in public breaches,” said John Donovan, former CISO of Malwarebytes. “Using a 3rd party service who are good stewards of more sensitive breach data was important to us to complement our own internal capabilities. That is an area that we did due diligence with VeriClouds.”
VeriClouds will continue to work with Okta to make leveraging CredVerify easier and more effective for businesses and enterprises of all sizes. For more information about the partnership and integration, visit https://www.vericlouds.com/okta
You can join a live launch event and see a live demo on Wednesday, January 19 at 1:00 PM PST during a webinar being hosted by VeriClouds. For more information and to register for the event, visit https://www.vericlouds.com
About VeriClouds
VeriClouds is an identity threat intelligence company helping organizations make data breaches from weak and stolen credentials a thing of the past. VeriClouds uses the same data attackers do, proactively monitoring the dark web and systematically reducing user-centric risk by integrating CredVerify™ with popular identity and access management systems. VeriClouds provides the best approach for eliminating the biggest cause of massive data breaches: the weak and/or stolen password. VeriClouds has built one of the largest and safest commercially available databases of compromised credentials; our database is curated from the dark web and diverse data sources using privacy-preserving principles such as masking and strong encryption. For more information, visit https://www.vericlouds.com or follow us on Twitter @VeriClouds.
VeriClouds is a registered trademark of AppBugs, Inc. in the United States. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
