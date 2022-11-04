Submit Release
SpeechLogix announces the appointment of a Global Technology Director to lead Telecom Services Providers Business Unit

Ejaye McComb - SpeechLogix Global Technology Director

OAKVILLE, ON, CANADA, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A leading UCaaS and CCaaS solution provider, SpeechLogix Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Ejaye McComb as a Global Technology Director, based in Oakville, ON. McComb will focus on leading the global engagement of the XLogix platform for CSPs, a leading all-in-one UCaaS and CCaaS platform.

McComb will collaborate closely with the sales & R&D offices in Oakville, Canada, London, UK, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Cochin, India, and Lagos in Nigeria.

He brings more than 19 years of experience in senior technology roles. In his new role, he will drive SpeechLogix's strategic objectives and integrated commercial architecture and provide global oversight of business and product development.

McComb’s extensive experience representing multiple global UCaaS & CCaaS products fits very well with the SpeechLogix All-In-One platform - geared toward CSPs.

The initial focus of McComb’s new role with SpeechLogix is the Global launch of XLogix platform 2.0 - an industry-leading UCaaS and CCaaS that offers a Video conferencing solution that is powered by Zoom (see Zoom announcement: https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/594735993/gitex-2022-speechlogix-zoom-collaborate-to-enable-global-telecom-operators-to-become-ucaas-ccaas-providers) with sophisticated softphones that work on all user platforms, a scalable cloud PBX and a feature-rich contact center platform with fully integrated Omnichannel capabilities that combines all modern social media platforms, XLogix platform 2.0 scales to millions of concurrent subscribers.

CSPs can deploy a fully white-labeled XLogix platform within weeks, leveraging pre-integrated modules that are deployed from scratch. SpeechLogix aims to enable CSPs around the globe to monetize their infrastructure investments and boost their SMB and large enterprise offerings.

About SpeechLogix
SpeechLogix is the trademark owner and creator of the XLogix Platform. XLogix Platform combines the latest and greatest technologies and innovations in UCaaS including a modular PBX, Advanced Recording, Agent Quality Monitoring, Advanced Security, Contact Center, Omnichannel, Screen Capturing, and Advanced Billing controls with call restrictions and reporting.
XLogix platform fulfills your needs with affordable price packages.

Investor Relations:
ir@speechlogix.com
General Enquiries:
sales@speechlogix.com

For further information, please contact:
Business Development Director
SpeechLogix Canada Inc.
Oakville, ON, Canada
International Cellphone: +1 (437) 770 2626
Canadian Office: +1 (647) 945-6449, Ext: 6018
European Office: +44 20 3966 0591, Ext: 6018
Issam.Mahfoud@speechlogix.com
www.speechlogix.com

Ejaye McComb
SpeechLogix Canada Inc
