GITEX 2022: SpeechLogix & Zoom collaborate to enable global telecom operators to become UCaaS & CCaaS providers
SpeechLogix has embedded Zoom Meetings SDK to complement the XLogix platform & enable the Zoom Meetings experience for telecom operators around the world
Zoom’s global partnership with SpeechLogix will open new doors for additional revenue streams for telecom operators,”OAKVILLE, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SpeechLogix will leverage the widely adopted Zoom Meetings user experience and embed it as an “end-user point” for the telecom brand!
— Steven Li, Head of ISV Partnerships & Strategy at Zoom
The end-to-end platform that consists of all modules e.g., Zoom Meetings, Softphone, chat, cloud PBX, Dialer, IVR, Contact Center, Business Messaging & Social Media integration i.e., WhatsApp, Twitter, Apple Business messaging, Instagram and Facebook Messenger that are scalable, customizable, flexible, and pre-integrated for operators who want to serve 10s of millions of concurrent subscribers. The XLogix Platform can be fully deployed and launched within 6-weeks in an operator’s cloud.
“Telecom operators are now facing the new reality on the way businesses react to the hybrid work environment,” said Nedal Shahin, CTO of SpeechLogix. “It is becoming table-stakes for operators to offer meeting apps, and softphones along with a PBX solution that is flexible to support almost every HW and leverage the power of the cloud, in addition to extending the cloud PBX & landlines to the Fixed LTE and 5G users and endpoints.”
“Zoom’s global partnership with SpeechLogix will open new doors for additional revenue streams for telecom operators, who are service providers to local SMBs and large enterprises alongside mission-critical verticals like government & financial sectors and many others,” said Steven Li, Head of ISV Partnerships & Strategy at Zoom.
