2022 Texas Book Festival EXCLUSIVE: Bella's Garden by Shontel Hawkins

A Fun Short Story that Entails the Concept of Responsibility Will Be Featured in this Year’s Texas Book Festival

Her mother held out her hands with the packets and handed them to Bella, then said, “These are for you to plant so you can have your own flowers and watch them grow.”” — Excerpt from Bella’s Garden

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every parent wishes for their child to obtain a sense of responsibility. Without a doubt, it will be a joyous moment for parents if their child learns and understands its concept. Bella’s Garden will be one of Authors Press’ featured books in this year’s upcoming Texas Book Festival this November 5-6, 2022 alongside some of the sought-after authors in the industry.

Bella, a little girl who adores flowers very much, has been longing to have her own garden. One day, as they walk past a flower shop, Bella begs her mother who eventually gave in to her request.

Shontel Hawkins’ Bella’s Garden, is not just an entertaining short story. This literary work can also be of help to parents who want to teach their children on how to be responsible. Also, to prepare the children for the real world – nothing comes easy, everything needs to be earned. Hawkins is a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who currently resides inTexas.

Don’t miss out on reading this amusing masterpiece. Grab your copies on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.

Bella's Garden

Written by Shontel Hawkins

Kindle |

Paperback |

