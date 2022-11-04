Crittenton Services Of Greater Washington Announces Honorary Host Committee Members For 134th Anniversary Celebration
CSGW is proud to have DC and Montgomery County Councilmembers joining their Celebration Honorary Host Committee in support of teen girls.
I became a program leader because I like to make a difference in their lives. I like to be a part of the change and enjoy watching them grow through their teen years and transitioning into college.”DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crittenton Services of Greater Washington (CSGW) will celebrate their 134th Anniversary Celebration Thursday, November 10th at The Hamilton Live in Washington DC and is excited to announce their Honorary Host Committee. The committee is made up of DC and Montgomery County (MoCo) Councilmembers who have continuously shown support for teen girls in their regions. CSGW partners with DC Public Schools (DCPS) and Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) to deliver their youth development programs that equip teen girls with the tools and support they need to thrive through the difficult years of Middle and High School. “We are proud to have our champions in government spaces” stated Aaron Myers, President & CEO of the organization. “We are now in position to serve more girls than we’ve ever served before and to also offer mental health services to our girls for the first time. The support of our local and national representatives equals a win for the girls of Washington DC and Montgomery County.”
— Deija Blackman, Program Leader for Goal Setting Girls in Montgomery County
CSGW announced at the beginning of the current school year that they are poised to deliver programs to over one thousand teen girls, an increase in attendees that surpasses all former years, placing them in 29 schools across the region. In the 2021-2022 school year, CSGW boasted 100% graduation rates for their participants, and are working to continue this trend in the current school year. Participants have stated that CSGW has positively impacted both their school and home lives according to CSGW evaluation reports. CSGW delivers data informed curriculum over the course of 26 weeks during the school year. This year, CSGW has partnered with Catholic University, University of the District of Columbia, Gallaudet University, Bowie State University and Howard University as site placement for BSW and MSW students, where they assist program leaders and staff in delivering programs to the participants.
Alumnae of the program took part in interviewing this year’s roster of Honorees and will introduce them to those who will gather to celebrate the organization’s 134 years of service. This year’s honorees are: Jan Adams, Founder & CEO of JMA Solutions, Meedie Bardonille, Founder & President, Black Nurse Collaborative, Chair of DC Board of Nursing, María S. Gómez, Founder, Former President and CEO of Mary’s Center for Maternal and Child Care, Narda Jones, Chief of Staff, Federal Communications Commissions, and Dr. Unique N. Morris Hughes, Director, District of Columbia Department of Employment Services (DOES).
Those who wish to attend this year’s celebration are encouraged to find more information at CSGW’s official website.
The list of Honorary Host Committee Members is as follows:
United States Senator Chris Van Holland
DC Councilmembers:
Brianne K. Nadeau
Allen Charles
Christina Henderson
Kenyan McDuffie
Mary Cheh
Chairman Phil Mendelson
Robert White
Montgomery County Councilmembers:
Andrew Friedson
Gabe Albornoz
Nancy Navarro
Sidney Katz
For any questions or press inquiries, please contact Abby Saturni at asaturni@crittentonservices.org or visit https://crittentonservices.org/press-resources/.
About CSGW: For 134 years, Crittenton Services of Greater Washington (CSGW) has equipped teen girls in underserved communities with the skills and support to navigate the challenges of middle and high school. Through the lens of trauma-informed care, our programs teach teen girls to value their gifts and develop essential life skills. Most importantly, they attain a belief in their ability to succeed. The success of our programs is reflected by our 100% graduation rate, with 83% of our graduates going on to attend a two- or four-year college. Please visit https://www.crittentonservices.org to learn more about our programs.
©2022 Crittenton Services of Greater Washington®. All rights reserved.
