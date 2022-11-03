Submit Release
Linking the supply and demand aspects of resource recovery in Naivasha, Kenya

At the final dumping place for the waste, we reach the permaculture garden which Kagwe very proudly shows us around. We meet Mary Wahu sorting organic waste dumped in the middle of the plot of land with various waste mounds in different corners, including e-waste. Like Njenga and Njuguna, Wahu has worked here for two years and tells us that sorting and segregating waste is important so that each type of waste ends up where it is useful and those that are poisonous can be disposed of safely.  She adds that working here has helped her earn money that she contributes to women’s groups. She says her biggest challenge is safe working gear, including gloves and gumboots.

At the dumpsite, two of Kagwe’s sons are busy working on waste. Joseph is an electrical engineering student at a local college, while his brother Lawrence is studying community development at St. Paul’s University. While Lawrence started helping during the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic as a way of helping his father establish the resource recovery centre, Joseph is keen to exploit his knowledge on e-waste to not only recycle, but also earn financially from them. Kagwe pointed out that he has encouraged them to undertake fields of study that can solve societal problems in local contexts.

He noted that segregating waste at the collection center is expensive, and he is working towards having the waste segregated at source, a move that requires investment, especially through the provision of bins for tenants. He added that payments from tenants for the collection of garbage has been inconsistent due to financial hardships from the Covid-19 pandemic.

