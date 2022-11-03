Online dialogue: COP27 post-match analysis

Did the COP27 fulfil the expectations of political leaders, scientists, civil society, and youth organizations around the globe? Was an agreement on actions to avert, minimize and address loss and damage achieved? Are we on track to keep global warming below 1.5°C and to meet the Paris Agreement? What questions were left unsolved and what issues need to be addressed before the next conference of parties in 2024?
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.