Online dialogue: COP27 post-match analysis

Did the COP27 fulfil the expectations of political leaders, scientists, civil society, and youth organizations around the globe? Was an agreement on actions to avert, minimize and address loss and damage achieved? Are we on track to keep global warming below 1.5°C and to meet the Paris Agreement? What questions were left unsolved and what issues need to be addressed before the next conference of parties in 2024?

Online dialogue: COP27 post-match analysis

