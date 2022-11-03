PhD: Monitoring the contribution of trade-linked climate policy to global deforestation and restoration targets

Lead supervisor: Dr Chris West (University of York Department of Environment & Geography SEI)

Co-supervisors: Amy Molotoks (University of York Department of Environment & Geography SEI), Prof David Edwards (University of Sheffield School of Biosciences)

The student will be registered with the Department of Environment & Geography.

At COP26, international commitments were made to protect the world’s forests, with the UK also implementing new regulation to remove deforestation from supply chains. A key question is how to monitor the impacts of these policies. New methods highlight the role of international supply chains in driving deforestation, and a new indicator developed by the supervisory team monitors trends linked to consumption. Based upon these advances, this PhD will develop indicators that can monitor how interventions in supply chains and landscapes to reduce deforestation and promote ecosystem restoration contribute to climate and biodiversity targets.

Conceptualise a framework for the inclusion of avoided deforestation and restoration within global trade monitoring systems, via policy-linked stakeholder engagement.

Develop indicators for monitoring the benefits of policy intervention and their implications for UK (and other important international) supply chain sustainability.

For select tropical regions, apply these indicators to quantify the contribution of avoided deforestation and restoration interventions to GHG emissions reductions and net biodiversity gain.

Glasgow’s COP26 Forest Declaration placed renewed emphasis on addressing international trade-linked deforestation, with governments implementing frameworks to understand where their supply chains are exposed to deforestation and associated GHG emissions. The development of metrics that encompass positive trade ‘responses’ is critical if the positive impacts of avoided deforestation and ecosystem restoration policy are to be quantified and the contribution of these towards the objectives of international commitments understood.

We are looking for an individual with a background in conservation science and/or environmental economics, ideally with an understanding of deforestation policy and how this links to commodity production and trade. Experience in synthesising and processing complex datasets, including using GIS approaches, is desirable. Applicants should be keen to undertake some qualitative research linked to determining the policy- and stakeholder-requirements for indicators.

The ACCE DTP is committed to recruiting extraordinary future scientists regardless of age, ethnicity, gender, gender identity, disability, sexual orientation or career pathway to date. We understand that commitment and excellence can be shown in many ways and have built our recruitment process to reflect this. We welcome applicants from all backgrounds, particularly those underrepresented in science, who have curiosity, creativity and a drive to learn new skills.

Please complete and upload this proforma in support of your application.

Entry Requirements: Students with, or expecting to gain, at least an upper second class honours degree, or equivalent, are invited to apply. The interdisciplinary nature of this programme means that we welcome applications from students with backgrounds in any biological, chemical, and/or physical science, or students with mathematical backgrounds who are interested in using their skills in addressing biological, ecological or evolutionary questions.

Programme: PhD in ACCE (4 years)

Start Date: 1st October 2023 (the student will be registered with the Department of Environment & Geography)

Shortlisted candidates will be interviewed in the w/c 20 February 2023

This project is part of the NERC ACCE Doctoral Training Partnership. Appointed candidates will be fully-funded for 3.5 years. The funding includes:

Tax-free annual UKRI stipend (£17,668 for 2022/23 academic year)

UK tuition fees

Research support and training charges

International students will need to have sufficient funds to cover the costs of their student visa, NHS health surcharge, travel insurance and transport to the UK as these are excluded from UKRI funding.