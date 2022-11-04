Teen Offers Pro Bono Design Services To Those Who Have Lost Their Homes
Alana Zitomer, a senior at Staples High School in Westport, CT offers pro bono design services to those who have lost their homes.
Watching Alana transform a devastating loss and difficult time for our entire family into the fuel for her own interior design practice is so gratifying for me to see as a father.”WESTPORT, CT, USA, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Connecticut high school senior is offering pro bono design services nationwide to those who have lost their homes through unexpected and/or catastrophic circumstances. According to Alana Zitomer, a 17-year-old student at Staples High School in Westport, CT, her design practice was born out of the trauma of losing the home she grew up in to a rampant, unexpected mold infestation.
— Mike Zitomer
Alana explains that her home loss trauma began three years ago, when her parents announced that the family home was infested with mold, causing every item in the house to be so badly contaminated that discarding all possessions and moving was the only alternative.
“It felt like something holy had been ripped away from me,” Alana begins. “The kitchen where so many meals had been enjoyed, the height marks that my dad had updated of my brother and me every few months along the doorway, and the living room where birthdays and Super Bowls had been watched would soon be a distant memory.”
“Out of the appreciation that grows exponentially in response to loss, my occasional interest in my mom’s interior design business blossomed into a true passion. My mother invited me into her professional world, and we became design partners, redirecting our sorrow toward choosing each detail for what would become our new living space.”
Based on the college course she took on Environmental and Interior Design at Syracuse University, internship at Creative Build, where Alana had the opportunity to design bathrooms, kitchens and family rooms, together with hands–on experience working with her mom, Alana created her own design service – AlanaZitomerInteriors.Com – to help other families create spaces that feel like home.
The services Alana offers include small space makeovers, full interior styling, and home styling workshops.
Audrey’s dad, Mike Zitomer, is understandably proud of Alana’s budding interior design practice. “Watching Alana transform a devastating loss and difficult time for our entire family into the fuel for her own interior design practice is so gratifying for me to see as a father. Alana was able to overcome the experience of losing our home and to turn a traumatic experience into a huge positive, even giving back to those who, like us, are forced to confront the devastating prospect of losing their home unexpectedly,” he says.
Alana relates the joy she experiences when a client gets excited by her re-designs. “One of my first clients, Sarah and Bryan, wanted to remodel their kitchen and turn it into a modern and transitional space. I started drafting mood boards and color schemes, paying careful attention to every nuance. After many months of client meetings, searching online and in showrooms for the perfect cabinets, tile, appliances, lighting fixtures, as well as coordinating with contractors, I had the satisfaction of seeing the couple ecstatic at their renovated kitchen.”
Eventually, Alana wants to become an innovator in the world of design and use only mold-free, sustainable materials in her projects to create safe and sustainable housing.
“Being forced to leave the place I grew up ignited my passion for creating spaces others can call home, sweet home,” Alana adds.
For more information on Alana’s interior design practice, visit AlanaZitomerInteriors.Com
Chaim Mark
Wizard Public Relations
+1 347-741-8200
email us here