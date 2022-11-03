Lovetuner: The Ultimate Combination of Breathwork and Frequency
The breath is a vital function of our existence, our life begins and ends with a breath. The process of receiving oxygen through our inhale is a process we pay little attention to. Rarely does the act of breathing enter our consciousness, yet there is vast scientific documentation that tells us that there are benefits to taking a conscious breathing break.
When we get stressed, anxious, or scared our breathing patterns changes. When we shorten our breath, take shallow inhales, and exhale quickly, we are not only limiting the supply of oxygen to our body, but we are also placing our bodies into fight or flight mode. This can spike blood pressure, increase anxiety, raise heart rate, and weaken the immune system. When we find ourselves in a high-pressure situation, it is important to focus on the breath, making sure to slow down the inhale and elongate the exhale.
Breathwork is not only useful when in a stressful situation, but daily breathing exercises can improve physical and mental health.
Some benefits of breathwork are:
Reduced Anxiety
Balanced Blood Pressure
Improvement of Lung Functions
Strengthening of the Immune System
Release of Stress Hormones
Breathwork with the Lovetuner
It can be difficult to remind oneself to take a moment to breathe consciously and when we do, how can we know that our breathing exercise is effective?
The Lovetuner is a great tool to not only serve as a reminder to take a moment to focus on the breath daily, but it also helps to ensure that the breathwork is effective.
The Lovetuner is a fun and simple way to practice breathwork, providing audible feedback, the Lovetuner promotes an elongated, steady exhale. Breathwork with the Lovetuner connects one to the power of the 528 Hz healing frequency. The 528 Hz Solfeggio frequency helps to raise the user's vibration and aligns the water molecules in the body, giving a sense of instant relaxation, and eliminating anxiety.
The Lovetuner comes in the form of a stylish necklace, making this revolutionary breathing device available to you whenever and wherever.
What makes the Lovetuner such a powerful breathwork device is that while performing a breathing exercise you are being connected to 528 Hertz, a solfeggio healing frequency. The 528 Hz frequency has a healing and health-promoting effect on the body, mind, and soul. Our cells and organs resonate with this frequency. The vibration is transferred to our entire organism where it can unfold its positive effect. It activates and strengthens our natural self-healing powers.
The Power of Breath
Incorporating breathwork into a daily routine helps to harness the power of the breath. Familiarizing yourself with breath control is a powerful tool in one’s self-empowerment journey. On the Lovetuner podcast Lovetuner Founder, Sigmar Berg, had a discussion with Christian de la Huerta, renowned breathing coach and award-winning author, about the importance of breath and how we can utilize it to empower ourselves. When we have the ability to control our breath, we are better equipped to handle situations, remaining in control even when outside forces are creating chaos.
Breathwork is not only useful on a spiritual and emotional level, but it has endless physical benefits. When combining breathing exercises with the Lovetuner, there are not only the benefits of breath control but also of the 528 hertz healing frequency. Dr. Ildiko Sulzinger, a specialist in internal medicine and geriatrics as well as a certified breathing coach, has incorporated the Lovetuner into her practice. She states that "Exhaling through the Lovetuner provides audible feedback on how effective our breathing is. Most breathing devices merely slow down our exhalation and create resistance that helps b up lung volume. The Lovetuner, on the other hand, is a non-invasive, over-the-counter breathing tool that does all of this and also contributes to heart coherence and improves our heart rate variability. All of these profound, physiological responses keep our entire system in balance, immediately support our mental and physical well-being and promote a healthier lifestyle."
There are endless benefits to discovering the power of the breath, the Lovetuner is an easy way to explore breathwork.
