Lovetuner: Why Finding Inner Calm and Mindfulness Is Important
MALIBU, CA, US, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What is the meaning of inner peace? It is a state of mind that is often characterized by feelings of calmness, understanding, and consciousness. When achieved, for example through meditation, there is a sense of feeling enlightened and peaceful. Inner peace gives an overall feeling of wellness, even in the presence of stressors.
Getting in touch with the inner self is not boring, nor is it indulgent. It doesn’t mean that’s it’s not an active process either. It simply helps to have a calm mind, even in the face of adversity.
The Lovetuner helps the user find inner peace – also called inner calm – through breathwork and by aligning the exhale with the 528 hz frequency (aka the Healing Frequency). A 5-minute breathing break will bring about the feeling of being more centered and at peace. As with anything, the more often one tunes, the more prolonged those feelings will be. But it really is that simple.
Why is your inner peace important?
Some might be thinking that they are not stressed, why would they need to find inner peace? And how closely Is inner peace related to happiness anyway? The answer is that finding inner calm is beneficial for everyone, and achieving it does not only apply to monks and yogis. Each and every one of us can benefit from enlightenment.
Let’s take a closer look at some of those benefits that will the come with daily use of the Lovetuner:
It allows us to focus on our goals
When we are at peace, we can put all our passion and energy towards achieving our goals. Look at it this way: the time we spend every day comparing ourselves to other people will no longer be a habit. When one finds inner peace, they are able to fully embrace who they are. And wanting to improve is purely for one's own benefit. We are planting a garden that only we can cultivate.
Being mentally and spiritually at peace gives us the chance to go towards situations that challenge us and change us for the better. Because of this, we also learn to be patient and deal with each hurdle that comes across our path while we’re trying to reach our goals.
It improves our relationship with ourselves and others.
When we practice mindfulness and inner peace, we are able to understand ourselves better.
What are the things that make us happy? What are the things that bring us stress? In being aware of our individuality, we can honestly be more accepting of how we are different and work on building ourselves up instead of tearing ourselves down.
When we are self-aware and mindful of our own identity, we are also improving our relationship with the people we love and interact with. It is no longer about us all the time. We are more aware of how we can influence others while also being careful of our words and actions. This benefits the relationships we have with other people.
It allows us to lessen negative thoughts and emotions
Being at peace gives us the opportunity to be mindful of our thoughts and emotions. It allows us to think of ways to cope in a healthy manner.
When we are stressed and anxious, it is easy to fall into the trap of being too explosive with the way we act. At times, it may be the reason why we turn to unhealthy ways.
Finding inner peace doesn’t mean that we will no longer experience anger or depression at times. Instead it helps us come to terms with overwhelming emotions and moods and dealing with them in a healthy way.
It’s the key to genuine happiness
Achieving inner peace puts us on a path towards genuine happiness.
This is the main reason why it is vital in our lives. Being at peace allows us to prioritize positive thoughts and not dwell too much on the past. By being more present and mindful, we can experience a prolonged state of happiness.
