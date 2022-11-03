Press Releases

Governor Lamont Announces Connecticut National Guard Partners With High School Football Teams for Military Appreciation Games

Teams Will Wear Connecticut National Guard Jerseys

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that several high school football teams in Connecticut are partnering with the Connecticut National Guard during the month of November to hold Military Appreciation Games in honor of currently serving members of the military and veterans. During the games, players will wear specially designed Connecticut National Guard jerseys that feature a camouflage pattern.

The partnership is being created as part of the Connecticut National Guard’s Hometown Football Uniform program, which aligns currently serving Guardsmen with schools so they can discuss with students the importance and overlap of the Army Values (loyalty, duty, respect, selfless service, honor, integrity and personal courage) with the values necessary for success in team sports.

“I applaud these schools and sports programs for taking the time to honor our military, local Guardsmen, and veterans who have served and continue to serve for the greater good of our state, nation, and communities,” Governor Lamont said. “I’ve said many times that we need more people to raise their hands and volunteer to serve in some capacity, whether that is serving through faith groups, outreach, community service, emergency services, or the military. The Guard, healthcare workers, and first responders proved how essential they were to the wellbeing of the people of Connecticut during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and we know we will need them again. This partnership is a good way to bring together the Guard and high school students to honor those who have served in the military, and also emphasize for those students the benefits of military service.”

“We greatly appreciate the support from the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference, Connecticut Broadcasters Association, and of course the partnering schools supporting the Connecticut National Guard and the state’s military community,” Major General Francis Evon, adjutant general of the Connecticut National Guard, said. “Getting our brand, our values of selfless service to others, and the opportunities we offer in front of the next generation of Americans is essential to continuing to meet the challenges of tomorrow. Most young people are not aware of the benefits and opportunities we can provide them as they live here/serve here, and this is a step in the right direction to bridging that knowledge gap. Raising your right hand equals opportunity, the opportunity to serve your country, your state and your community, the opportunity to gain citizenship, and the opportunity to learn job skills and a pathway to completing higher education with less or no debt.”

Games scheduled under this partnership include:

Friday, November 4, 2022 : Norwich Free Academy at East Lyme, 6:30 p.m. (East Lyme will wear the uniform)

Thursday, November 10, 2022 : Stonington at Killingly, 6:30 p.m. (Killingly will wear the uniform)

Friday, November 11, 2022 (Veterans Day) : Branford at Lyman Hall (Wallingford), 6:30 p.m. (Lyman Hall will wear the uniform)

Friday, November 18, 2022 : O’Brien Tech at Thames River Co-op, 6:00 p.m. (Thames River will be wear the uniform; Field is located at Grasso Tech in Groton)

Connecticut residents that are members of the Connecticut Army and Air National Guard, currently serving members of the other branches of the U.S. military, and qualifying veterans receive 100% free tuition to in-state colleges and universities.