ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Nov. 4-7) - Phoenix area

PHOENIX – Improvement projects on several Phoenix-area freeways will require closures or lane restrictions this weekend (Nov. 4-7), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers should allow extra time and plan alternate routes. The following freeway restrictions are scheduled this weekend along Phoenix-area freeways:

Southbound I-17 closed between Greenway Road and Northern Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Nov. 7) for ADOT’s ongoing pavement improvement project. Both Loop 101 ramps to southbound I-17 closed. Southbound I-17 on-ramps at Yorkshire Drive, Union Hills Drive and Bell Road also closed. Detours : Allow extra travel time. Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using southbound 19th or 35th avenues to travel beyond the closure. Note : The southbound I-17 frontage road also will be closed between Cactus Road and Peoria Avenue for paving work .

Eastbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) closed between State Route 51 and Pima Road/Princess Drive in the northeast Valley from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Nov. 7) for lane striping work. Both northbound SR 51 ramps to eastbound Loop 101 will be closed. Northbound SR 51 on-ramp at Union Hills Drive closed. Detour : Eastbound Loop 101 drivers can consider exiting to southbound Cave Creek Road or southbound SR 51 before using eastbound Bell Road/Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard to reach Loop 101 beyond the closure. Drivers north of Loop 101 can consider using eastbound Pinnacle Peak Road to southbound Pima Road to also reach Loop 101 beyond the closure.

Northbound State Route 143 (Hohokam Expressway) closed between I-10 and University Drive near Sky Harbor Airport from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Nov. 7) for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Northbound 48th Street also closed north of Broadway Road. Detour : One alternate freeway route is westbound I-10 to eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to reach SR 143 from the north. Airport access : Consider exiting westbound I-10 at 24th Street or Buckeye Road while northbound SR 143 is closed.

Eastbound I-10 narrowed to two or three lanes at times in separate areas between 40th Street and Ray Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Nov. 7) for construction as part of the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Scheduled restrictions include eastbound I-10 narrowed to three lanes between 40th and 48th streets from Friday night to Monday morning for a traffic shift. Eastbound I-10 also will be narrowed at times near Guadalupe Road and near Ray Road. Expect closures of the eastbound I-10 on-ramps at Baseline, Warner and Ray roads and the eastbound off-ramp at Ray Road at times (details at I10BroadwayCurve.com/alerts/.

Westbound Loop 303 closed between I-17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Nov. 7) for construction. I-17 off-ramps at Loop 303 restricted with access limited to using Sonoran Desert Drive (east of I-17). I-17 on-ramps at Loop 303 will remain open. Detour : Alternate routes include westbound SR 74 to southbound Lake Pleasant Parkway to enter Loop 303 beyond the closure.

North- and southbound I-17 off-ramps at 19th Avenue/Durango Street and southbound I-17 on-ramps at 19th Avenue and Seventh Street closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Nov. 7). 19th Avenue narrowed to one lane in both directions near I-17. Expect southbound I-17 frontage road closures in the Durango Curve area. Detour: Expect delays. Alternate routes include Buckeye Road for east-west travel and Seventh or 27th avenues for north-south travel in the area.

ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. Projects are funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and by calling 511. Information about highway conditions also is available through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.