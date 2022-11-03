Roadwork in Clinton, Centre Counties nears Completion

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting regional drivers that its roadwork project in Centre and Clinton counties is almost complete. PennDOT expects all work on this project to be finished no later than Friday, November 11.

All work has been extremely weather and schedule dependent. Traffic control on remaining work will feature roadway flaggers enforcing an alternating traffic pattern.

Drivers can expect the following in Clinton County—through November 5:

On Route 150 (Church Street) from Monument to the Constitution bridge. The contractor has minimal work through Saturday, November 5.

Other roads completed this year in Clinton County include:

Route 120 (Renovo Road) from Sugar Run Road (Route 2022) to Fairview Street (Route 1024)

Route 1024 (Fairview Street) from Bellefonte Avenue to Water Street (Route 120)

Route 1002 (Island Route Road) from Clarks Barn Road to Island Road

Route 664 (Coudersport Pike) from Track Road to Roundhouse Road

Route 2012 (Paul Mack Boulevard) at Brown Street and Logan Avenue intersections

Drivers can expect the following in Centre County through November 11:

Route 144 (Snow Shoe Mountain Road) from Gum Stump Road to Trestle Road: Shoulder backup could continue through Monday, November 7. Guide rail replacement will take place Monday through Friday, November 7 through 11.

Other roads completed this year in Centre County are:

Route 26 (College Avenue) signal upgrades at Pike Street and Houserville Road

Route 150 (Benner Pike) signal upgrades at Rolling Ridge Drive and Eagle Point

Route 3001 (Fisherman's Paradise Road)

Route 3004 (Paradise Road) from Route 150 to Fisherman's Paradise Road

Route 3014 (South Atherton) near Branch Road

Route 3020 (Whitehall Road) at the intersections of Allen and Atherton (Route 3014) streets

This work is part of a $6.9 million project to improve more than 24 miles of roadway in Centre and Clinton counties. PennDOT will issue updates as work progress requires.

Overall work will include milling, placement of binder and wearing courses, final paving, joint repairs, pipe lining and replacement, guide rail updates, signal upgrades, ADA ramp replacement, pavement markings, and miscellaneous construction.

Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. of State College, PA, is the contractor on this project. PennDOT expects completion to occur in mid-November.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin 814-765-0423

