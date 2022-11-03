Berks County: Update on US 222 Road Work

​

County: Berks

Municipality: Wyomissing Borough and Spring Township

Road name: US 222

Between: Paper Mill Road and PA 724

Type of work: Construction

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane restrictions for work related to the ongoing US 222 Improvement Project. Please use caution.

Start date: 11/7/22

Est completion date: 11/11/22

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 PM To 06:00 AM

Will rain cause delays? No

Change/Update:

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions for work related to the ongoing US 222 Improvement Project. Please use caution.

Start date: 11/12/22

Est completion date: 11/13/22

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 06:00 AM To 07:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? No

Change/Update:





